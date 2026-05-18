Zacks.com featured highlights include Cenovus Energy, Occidental Petroleum, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Deutsche Telekom and Chatham Lodging

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 18, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE, Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. TGS, Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGY and Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT.

5 Value Stocks with Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now

The price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple enjoys widespread popularity among investors seeking stocks trading at a bargain. In addition to being a widely used tool for screening stocks, P/E is a popular metric for working out the fair market value of a firm. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few shortcomings.

While P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors, a less-used and more complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company's valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.

Cenovus Energy Inc., Occidental Petroleum Corp., Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG and Chatham Lodging Trust are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Is EV-to-EBITDA a Better Substitute for P/E?

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company's market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company's profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued. EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company's balance sheet that the P/E ratio does not. For this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value the potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can't be used to value a loss-making firm. A company's earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value loss-making but EBITDA-positive companies. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its shortcomings, too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa). It is usually not appropriate when comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

A strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. However, you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 13 stocks that passed the screen:

Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm with operations comprising marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B.

Cenovus Energy has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 92.2% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE's 2026 earnings has moved up 161.9% over the past 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum is an integrated oil and gas company with significant exploration and production exposure. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Occidental Petroleum has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 129.9% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXY's 2026 earnings has been revised 221.5% upward over the past 60 days.

Transportadora is a leading natural gas transporter in Argentina. Its midstream asset portfolio has the most extensive natural gas pipeline network in Latin America. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B.

Transportadora has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 21.9% for 2026. The consensus estimate for TGS's 2026 earnings has moved up 24.1% over the past 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom is one of the largest telecommunications service providers in Europe. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a Value Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 13.3% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY's 2026 earnings has been revised 2.4% upward over the past 60 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a lodging real estate investment trust that invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a Value Score of A.

Chatham Lodging Trust has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 24.5% for 2026. The consensus estimate for CLDT's 2026 earnings has moved up 5.8% over the past 60 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2921933/5-value-stocks-with-impressive-ev-to-ebitda-ratios-to-own-now

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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