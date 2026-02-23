Zacks.com featured highlights include Cboe Global Markets, AngloGold, Ashanti, SK Telecom and Sasol

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 23, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, AngloGold Ashanti AU, SK Telecom SKM and Sasol Ltd. SSL.

Best Low-Beta Stocks to Own Right Away: CBOE, AU, SKM & SSL

Investor sentiment has been weighed down by concerns over risky private loans and rising oil prices stemming from escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, according to CNBC.Thus, the stock market will remain volatile. Amid the increasing fears, one can also bet on low-beta stocks like Cboe Global Markets, Inc., AngloGold Ashanti, SK Telecom and Sasol Ltd..

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security's price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Cboe Global Markets

Among the business areas where Cboe Global Markets is growing, options trading remains active. As trading activity surges, CBOE collects more fees, which is fueling profits. The company is financially strong with low debt while consistently rewarding shareholders, thereby giving investors added confidence.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti is supported by handsome cash flow generation, increasing margins and a disciplined capital framework. Rising output, cost efficiency initiatives and key long-life assets are boosting earnings durability. Ongoing growth projects are further improving visibility.

SK Telecom

SK Telecom is a leading provider of mobile services and is now employing AI at the core of its business. While focusing strongly on AI infrastructure, digital transformation and AI services, SKM is well-positioned to create long-term value for shareholders.

Sasol Limited

Sasol has an integrated business model and is a key name in South Africa with a strong focus on energy transition. While decarbonizing its operations, Sasol is willing to protect its competitive and sustainable returns.

