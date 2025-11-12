Zacks.com featured highlights include Castle Biosciences, Perimeter Solutions, South Atlantic Bancshares and Astronics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 12, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Castle Biosciences Inc. CSTL, Perimeter Solutions Inc. PRM, South Atlantic Bancshares Inc. SABK and Astronics Corp. ATRO.

4 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Portfolio

U.S. stock markets have continued their northward journey in 2025 following an impressive rally over the past two years. A weak labor market has raised expectations that the Fed will continue to reduce the benchmark lending rate during the rest of 2025.

Moreover, Supreme Court judges looked unconvinced about sweeping tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Market participants hoped that some of these tariffs might be recalled if the apex court delivers an adverse verdict. However, the recent shutdown of the U.S. government and consequent delay of the release of several key economic data may drag down investors' enthusiasm.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Four such stocks are — Castle Biosciences Inc., Perimeter Solutions Inc., South Atlantic Bancshares Inc. and Astronics Corp..

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss those four stocks here:

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. CSTL is focused on providing physicians and patients with clinically actionable genomic information.

The stock price of CSTL has soared 43.2% over the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of -137.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the last seven days.

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. PRM's Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. PRM's Oil Additives business produces phosphorus pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate-based lubricant additives.

The stock price of PRM has climbed 17.3% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.9% over the last 30 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank, providing banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Horry, Georgetown, and Charleston counties, South Carolina.

SABK offers checking, money market and savings accounts, CDs, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and residential first mortgages, secured loans, home equity lines of credit, auto and recreational vehicle loans, ready reserve overdraft lines of credit, revolving lines of credit as well as term loans for financing equipment. SABK also provides treasury, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services, telephone and online banking, ATM services; debit and credit cards.

The stock price of South Atlantic Bancshares has advanced 15.2% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 55.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.3% over the last 30 days.

Astronics is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. As a major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, ATRO's strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is ATRO's primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products.

The stock price of Astronics has gained 2.2% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 63.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.9% over the last seven days.

