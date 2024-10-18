Zacks.com featured highlights include Carpenter Technology and Archrock

For Immediate Release

2 Momentum Anomaly Picks as Solid Earnings Boost Markets

The broader U.S. equity markets witnessed a roller-coaster ride over the past few trading days hitting record highs on strong quarterly performance from hitherto reported companies before falling the next day only to rise again to a new record-high tally. This uptrend was fueled by cooling inflation and solid economic metrics that calmed investor nerves that the Federal Reserve was cutting rates aggressively because of a potential slowdown.

With solid labor market conditions, the economy appears to be back on the growth track, cooling recessionary fears. However, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East cast a latent threat. Amid the uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks like Carpenter Technology Corp. and Archrock, Inc. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, "the trend is your friend." At its core, momentum investing is "buying high and selling higher." It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child's play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are two stocks that made it through this screen:

Philadelphia, PA-based Carpenter Technology is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, tool steels and drilling tools. The company is a leader in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing processes and soft magnetics applications. The stock has surged 151.7% in the past year but declined 1.5% in the past week. Carpenter Technology has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Archrock operates as an energy infrastructure firm in the United States with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. The stock has rallied 65.2% in the past year but gained a mere 1.1% in the past week. Progressive has a Momentum Score of B.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2352202/2-momentum-anomaly-picks-as-solid-earnings-boost-markets

