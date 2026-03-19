Zacks.com featured highlights include Cardinal Infrastructure, Escalade, Century Aluminum, BrightSpring Health Services and Constellium

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 19, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. CDNL, Escalade Inc. ESCA, Century Aluminum Co. CENX, BrightSpring Health Services Inc. BTSG and Constellium SE CSTM.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Despite Geopolitical Conflicts

U.S. stock markets have been witnessing a downturn in the past three weeks following the breakout of war in the Middle East. The geopolitical conflicts between the U.S.-Israel joint force and Iran resulted in soaring crude oil and natural gas prices.

The major oil supply line – the Strait of Hormuz – controlled by Iran, remained severely disturbed. As a result, economists and financial researchers are highly concerned about the global inflationary situation.

Consequently, just a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. These stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc., Escalade Inc., Century Aluminum Co., BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and Constellium SE.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason, or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of those seven stocks here:

Cardinal Infrastructure Group is a full-service turnkey infrastructure service company. CDNL provides infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and state infrastructure markets in the United States. CDNL offers wet utility installations, such as water, sewer and stormwater systems, as well as grading, site clearing, erosion control, drilling and blasting, paving and other related site services.

The stock price of CDNL has jumped 34% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 29.9% over the past 30 days.

Escalade is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. ESCA offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting-edge product design.

ESCA's diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment, pool tables and equipment and other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games, basketball systems and archery equipment.

The stock price of ESCA has climbed 28.9% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 6.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 10.5% over the past 30 days.

Century Aluminum is well-positioned to capitalize on tightening global aluminum fundamentals as demand growth continues to outpace supply, supported by resilient U.S. manufacturing activity and improving macro conditions. The increase in U.S. Section 232 tariffs has strengthened CENX's Midwest premiums and reinforced domestic pricing power, encouraging supply-chain reshoring.

The restart of the remaining 50,000 MT at Mt. Holly, expected to reach full production by second-quarter 2026, will further expand CENX's U.S. primary capacity. Jamalco enhances vertical integration, boosts raw material security, supports margin expansion through operational efficiencies and drives self-sufficiency initiatives.

The stock price of CENX has surged 15.6% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 42.1% over the past 60 days.

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care.

BTSG operates through two segments, Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services. BTSG's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

The stock price of BTSG has advanced 9.5% over the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 61% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 15% over the past 30 days.

Constellium SE develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications. CSTM operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

The stock price of CSTM has gained 7.5% in the past four weeks. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year's earnings has improved 12.6% over the past 30 days.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2885876/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-despite-geopolitical-conflicts

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellium SE (CSTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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