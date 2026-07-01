Zacks.com featured highlights include Caleres, GIII Apparel, Nu Skin, Apple Hospitality and Green Dot

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 1, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Caleres Inc. CAL, GIII Apparel Group Ltd. GIII, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE and Green Dot GDOT.

5 Undervalued Stocks with Attractive Price-to-Sales Ratios

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is a proven strategy for identifying companies with strong upside potential. While the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular tool for gauging value, it has its limitations, especially when evaluating companies that are unprofitable or still in their early growth phases.

In such cases, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio becomes particularly valuable. By comparing a company's market capitalization to its revenues, the P/S ratio offers a clearer picture of value when earnings are minimal or volatile.

If you are looking for growth at a discount, low P/S stocks can offer compelling opportunities. These stocks often trade below their intrinsic value, making them attractive to investors seeking upside potential without paying a premium. While the P/S ratio alone does not guarantee success, when combined with strong fundamentals and positive business momentum, it can signal a stock poised for a breakout.

Caleres Inc., GIII Apparel Group Ltd., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. and Green Dot are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock's price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenues generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar's worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Here are five of the 21 stocks that qualified the screening:

Caleres designs, develops, sources, manufactures and distributes footwear in the United States, Canada, East Asia and internationally. The company presents a compelling investment case, backed by strengthening brand momentum, strategic portfolio expansion and disciplined execution. The company's leading brands continue to gain market share and deliver solid growth, while the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman enhances its presence in the premium footwear market and offers meaningful long-term synergy opportunities. Encouraging trends at Famous Footwear, coupled with robust e-commerce growth, point to improving consumer demand and healthier sales trends.

At the same time, Caleres remains focused on cost control, inventory optimization and operational efficiencies. These initiatives are expected to support margin expansion, enhance profitability and strengthen the company's long-term earnings and cash-flow profile. CAL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

G-III Apparel is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands. G-III Apparel drives growth through four strategic pillars, focusing on product differentiation, strengthening DTC channels, accelerating international expansion and leveraging licensing to broaden brand reach.

Owned brands, including Donna Karan, DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Vilebrequin, are generating higher margins and offsetting declines from legacy PVH licenses. GIII currently has a Value Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Provo, UT-based Nu Skin develops and distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care and wellness products. Nu Skin's fundamentals remain under pressure, with softer revenues, customer activity and salesforce productivity. However, the business retains healthy margins, positive adjusted earnings and disciplined capital allocation.

Management is focused on improving execution through Prysm iO, wellness subscriptions and emerging market expansion. The investment case depends on stabilization in core selling metrics and successful conversion of innovation into sustainable growth. NUS currently has a Value Score of A and carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns the largest and most diverse portfolio of upscale, room-focused hotels in the United States. The company offers a fundamentally sound lodging REIT story built on portfolio quality, brand alignment and disciplined execution. It owns a geographically diversified collection of room-focused hotels affiliated with leading brands, giving it broad exposure to leisure, corporate and group demand.

Management has demonstrated prudent capital allocation through selective acquisitions, timely dispositions and consistent reinvestment to keep properties competitive. A flexible balance sheet and ample liquidity provide resilience across cycles. While recent demand softness weighed on its performance, leisure trends remain supportive and operational agility positions the portfolio to benefit as business travel normalizes, supporting long-term cash flow stability and shareholder returns. APLE has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Pasadena, CA-based Green Dot is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider. It offers products and services directly to customers through a large-scale omni-channel national distribution platform. Green Dot is a leader in prepaid cards and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), partnering with major companies like Walmart, Uber and Apple. Its asset-light model ensures high interchange fees and reduced reliance on interest income, keeping the balance sheet strong.

With low debt and significant cash reserves, Green Dot is well-positioned for growth initiatives. It is expanding its addressable market with the help of its BaaS account programs. The company's long-standing relationship with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues. GDOT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2945127/5-undervalued-stocks-with-attractive-price-to-sales-ratios

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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