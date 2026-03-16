Zacks.com featured highlights include Buenaventura Mining, Veeco Instruments, Blue Bird and Eni

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 16, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Buenaventura Mining BVN, Veeco Instruments VECO, Blue Bird BLBD and Eni E.

4 Stocks with Strong Efficiency Metrics and Profit Potential

Efficiency level reflects a company's ability to convert available inputs into outputs. It is widely regarded as a key metric for assessing a firm's potential to generate profits. A company with a high efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns, as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider popular efficiency ratios while selecting stocks.

Buenaventura Mining, Veeco Instruments, Blue Bird and Eni made it through the screening process.

The efficiency ratios are:

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company's potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio, or the "accounts receivable turnover ratio" or "debtor's turnover ratio" is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company's capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company's ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low inventory level compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company's ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

Here are the top four stocks that made it through the screen:

Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. BVN has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.4%.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. VECO has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 26%.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. BLBD has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.3%.

Eni

Eni is among the leading integrated energy players in the world. E has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2883576/4-stocks-with-strong-efficiency-metrics-and-profit-potential

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Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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