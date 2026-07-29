Zacks.com featured highlights include Brookfield Infrastructure

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2026 – Stock in this week’s article is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.

Best Value Stocks to Buy in August and Hold

Artificial intelligence stocks tanked on Tuesday, driven by a wave of selling across AI chips. The drop extends a healthy downturn off the late-June records after a historic rally left the AI end of the stock market looking a bit frothy.

Investors likely want to remain exposed to the market heading into August, given the broadly bullish earnings growth picture that extends well beyond the AI-boosted technology sector.

Investors looking to avoid overheated stocks might consider buying best-in-class value stocks.

Today, we dive into how investors can find highly ranked—Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy)—value stocks to buy heading into August and throughout the rest of 2026.

Best Stocks to Buy Now for Value, Dividends, and AI-Boosted Upside: BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners owns and operates a diversified portfolio of high-quality utilities, transport, midstream, and data assets. The Bermuda-based limited partnership is positioned to capitalize on U.S. and global megatrends, driven by the power-hungry AI data center boom, which is projected to boost U.S. electricity demand by 100% by 2050.

BIP boasts that it aims to offer “attractive risk adjusted total returns through strong cash flow generation and targeted annual distribution growth of 5% to 9%.”

BIP’s dividend currently yields ~4.5%, topping its highly-ranked industry’s 4% average and nearly matching the 10-year U.S. Treasury’s 4.6%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners lands a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) right now, driven by its upward earnings revisions.

The megatrend-following owner of essential infrastructure assets is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 9% in 2026 and over 11% next year on 10% and 5%, respective revenue growth.

The stock jumped ~275% in the past 15 years, outpacing the Zacks Finance sector’s 200% and its industry’s 70%. BIP’s 32% YTD run has it on the verge of testing its 2022 peaks. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ average Zacks price target implies 14% upside from its current levels.

On the valuation front, BIP trades at a discount to its 15-year median, nearly 40% below its sector, and a 35% discount to its highs at 10.5X foward 12-month earnings.

Now might be a time for investors to buy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock before it reports its Q2 2026 earnings results on Thursday for a strong dividend, value, AI-boosted infrastructure upside, and more.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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