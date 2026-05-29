Zacks.com featured highlights include BrightSpring Health, StoneX, Orion Group and Flexsteel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS.

4 Stocks with Swelling Cash Flows to Enhance Your Portfolio

Cash is the lifeblood of a company’s existence, development and success. It gives a company strength and vitality, the flexibility to make decisions, the means to make investments, and the fuel to run its growth engine. Cash indicates a company’s true financial health.

In this regard, stocks like BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., StoneX Group Inc., Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Flexsteel Industries, Inc. emerge as compelling picks, supported by improving cash flow trends.

Investors flock to companies that earn profits. However, even a profitable business can succumb to failure if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. One can effectively judge a company’s resilience by evaluating its power to generate cash flow. This is because cash not only guards a company against market mayhem but also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.

Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, market volatility, dislocations, liquidity pressures and ongoing geopolitical tensions, assessing a company’s ability to efficiently generate cash has become increasingly important for investors and stakeholders alike.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Here are four out of the six stocks that qualified the screening:

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home and community-based pharmacy and health solutions. The company continues to benefit from strong demand for home-based care, a broad service platform and a focus on expanding integrated healthcare offerings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 9.3% to $1.64 over the past 30 days. BTSG has a VGM Score of B.

StoneX Group provides financial services. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group’s fiscal 2026 earnings has moved northward by 3.4% to $6.00 per share over the past 30 days. SNEX has a VGM Score of A.

Orion is a specialty construction firm serving infrastructure, industrial and building markets across North America and the Caribbean. The company's operating segment consists of the heavy civil marine construction segment and the commercial concrete segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has risen to 37 cents from 36 cents per share over the past 90 days. Earnings for 2026 are expected to grow 48% from a year ago. ORN currently has a VGM Score of A.

Flexsteel Industries is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of a broad line of quality upholstered furniture for residential, commercial and recreational vehicle seating use.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flexsteel Industries’ fiscal 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 2.8% to $4.78 per share in the past seven days. FLXS has a VGM Score of A.

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For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2928239/4-stocks-with-swelling-cash-flows-to-enhance-your-portfolio

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Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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