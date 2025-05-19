Zacks.com featured highlights include BrightSpring Health Services, Beyond, Air Canada, HF Sinclair and Emergent BioSolutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 19, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Beyond BYON, Air Canada ACDVF, HF Sinclair DINO and Emergent BioSolutions EBS.

5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Watch Amid Signs of Easing Trade Woes

The broader U.S. equity markets have been performing well lately, driven by positive updates on the trade front and a cooling inflationary trend. The Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged in its latest policy meeting and the better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 earnings season also contributed to the market's newfound enthusiasm.

With more tariff-related good news expected, markets are likely to gain further in the coming days. To take advantage of this rosy evolving situation, investors would do well to monitor broker-favored stocks like BrightSpring Health Services, Beyond, Air Canada, HF Sinclair and Emergent BioSolutions.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company's top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

BrightSpring: The company provides complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through BTSG's service lines, including pharmacy, home health care and primary care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, the company provides comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

BrightSpring's 2025 earnings growth rate is pegged at 82.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTSG's 2025 revenues indicates a rise of 9.1% over 2024. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Beyond, based in Murray, UT, is an e-commerce-focused retailer with an affinity model that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands. The company offers a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to enhance their daily lives.

BYON beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other two. The average beat is 3.7%. Beyond currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Air Canada has been benefiting from the impressive scenario in air travel demand. Low fuel costs represent another tailwind. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales and earnings has increased 5.7% and 27.3%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 2.1% over the past seven days. ACDVF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

HF Sinclair is a producer and marketer of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other specialty products. HF Sinclair pays out a quarterly dividend of 50 cents ($2 annualized) per share, which gives it a 5.37% yield at the current stock price. This #3 Ranked company's five-year dividend growth rate is 9.17%.

DINO is currently valued at $7.01 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HF Sinclair's 2025 earnings has been revised 9.9% upward over the past seven days. The downstream operator has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average.

Emergent BioSolutions derives a substantial portion of its revenues from the sales of its anthrax and smallpox vaccines to the USG, which the latter procures for the strategic national stockpile. These procurements are done under fixed-term contracts. Any loss of existing contracts or failure to get new or follow-on contracts may significantly hurt the company's prospects.

EBS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, missing the mark in the other quarter. The average beat is 49.9%. Emergent BioSolutions currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2473077/5-broker-loved-stocks-to-watch-amid-signs-of-easing-trade-woes

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Canada (ACDVF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond, Inc. (BYON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.