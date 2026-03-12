Zacks.com featured highlights include BrightSpring Health, Aura Minerals, Constellium and NCS Multistage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 12, 2026 – Stocks in this week's article are BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO, Constellium SE CSTM and NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. NCSM.

Bet on These 4 High-Flying Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows

Cash plays a critical role in keeping a business running smoothly. It provides the flexibility to make strategic choices, fund new opportunities and support ongoing expansion. More importantly, adequate cash resources help sustain operations and reflect the underlying financial strength of a company. In many ways, the ability to generate and maintain cash determines a firm’s stability and long-term growth prospects.

In this regard, stocks like BrightSpring Health Services, Inc., Aura Minerals Inc., Constellium SE and NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. emerge as compelling picks, supported by improving cash flow trends.

For investors, relying only on profit figures may not reveal the full story. It is equally important to assess how effectively a company generates cash flows. A business can post strong earnings yet face difficulties if cash inflows are inconsistent. Weak cash management may push even profitable firms toward financial strain. In contrast, companies with stable cash generation tend to be more resilient, better equipped to handle market volatility and capable of supporting long-term growth initiatives. Amid global economic uncertainty and persistent market dislocations, evaluating cash flow strength has become more critical than ever.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of eight stocks that qualified the screening:

BrightSpring Health Services provides complementary home and community-based pharmacy and health solutions. The company continues to benefit from strong demand for home-based care, a broad service platform and a focus on expanding integrated healthcare offerings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring’s 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 15% in the past 30 days. BTSG has a VGM Score of A.

Aura Minerals is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects principally in the Americas. AUGO operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras, the Almas, Apoena, Borborema and MSG gold mines in Brazil, as well as the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aura Minerals’ 2026 earnings has moved northward to $11.86 from $7.98 per share over the past 30 days. AUGO has a VGM Score of B.

Constellium develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for aerospace, automotive and packaging markets and applications.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Constellium’s 2026 earnings has moved north by 20.6% in the past 30 days. CSTM has a VGM Score of A.

NCS Multistage Holdings delivers engineered products and support services that help oil and gas operators optimize well completions and field development. Serving mainly exploration and production companies, NCS Multistage focuses on onshore wells, especially those with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.9% over the past 30 days. NCSM currently has a VGM Score of A.

