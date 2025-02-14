Zacks.com featured highlights include American Express, Cencora and Tempur Sealy International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 14, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — American Express AXP, Cencora, Inc. COR and Tempur Sealy International TPX.

3 GARP Stocks that Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, is an excellent strategy to earn quick investment profits. The GARP approach helps identify stocks priced below the market or any suitable target determined by a fundamental analysis.

The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading at a discount. GARP stocks have solid prospects in terms of cash flow, revenues, earnings per share (EPS) and other metrics.

A portfolio based on the GARP strategy comprises stocks that offer the best value and growth investment. American Express, Cencora, Inc. and Tempur Sealy International are some GARP stocks that hold promise.

GARP Metrics — Mix of Growth & Value Metrics

The GARP strategy offers ideal investment options utilizing the best value and growth investing features. Investors adopting the GARP approach prefer stocks priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The stocks have solid prospects based on cash flow, revenues, EPS, etc.

Growth Metrics

A strong earnings growth history and impressive earnings prospects are the primary concepts that GARP investors borrow from the growth investing strategy. However, instead of super-normal rates, pursuing stocks with a more stable and reasonable growth rate is a tactic of GARP investors. The GARP strategy considers growth rates between 10% and 20% ideal.

Another metric considered by growth and GARP investors is return on equity (ROE). GARP investors look for strong and higher ROE than the industry average to identify superior stocks. Moreover, stocks with a positive cash flow find precedence under the GARP plan.

Value Metrics

GARP investing prioritizes one of the popular value metrics — the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The investing style picks stocks with higher P/E ratios than value investors but it avoids companies with extremely high P/E ratios. The price-to-book value (P/B) ratio is also taken into consideration.

Using the GARP principle, we have run a screen to identify stocks that should offer solid returns in the near term.

Here are the three stocks that made it through the screen, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American Express Company is a diversified financial services company, offering charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services worldwide. Its growth initiatives, like launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues.

Consumer spending on travel and entertainment, which carries higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well. Its focus on millennials and Gen-Z consumers who exhibit strong dining preferences positions the company for long-term growth. Its solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and share buybacks and dividend payments.

AmEx has gained 46.1% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.89%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXP’s 2025 earnings has moved north by 0.7% to $15.33 per share over the past 30 days.

Cencora is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical service companies. It focuses on providing drug distribution and related services to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. The company is well-positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth on the back of its diverse and inclusive teams.

Cencora is an ideal partner for manufacturers looking to launch products. This is due to its extensive worldwide distribution network and global platform of commercialization services. Thanks to its growing presence in the pharmaceutical industry, Cencora can establish partnerships with pharmaceutical companies at an early stage of product development and market itself as an integrated partner capable of assisting in the successful commercialization of its products (in addition to providing logistics and distribution services). These factors are likely to have favored the stock’s growth.

Cencora has gained 5.4% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.94%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved north by 2% to $15.29 per share over the past 30 days.

Tempur Sealy International is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products, primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products.

The company's strategic focus on operational efficiency has led to improved margins, while its successful product launches and diverse business platform continue to drive market outperformance. With a steady dividend policy and strategic focus on product innovation,global marketoutperformance and operational efficiency, Tempur Sealy presents a compelling investment opportunity in the bedding industry.

Tempur has gained 32.7% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.89%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPX’s 2025 earnings has moved north by 1% to $2.9 per share over the past 30 days.

