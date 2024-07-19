Zacks.com featured highlights include American Axle, Dana, AMC, Centene and Archer Daniels

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 19, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are American Axle AXL, Dana DAN, AMC Entertainment AMC, Centene CNC and Archer Daniels ADM.

5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Keep Tabs On as Inflation Cools

The southward movement in inflation witnessed since April is certainly a welcome sign. The consumer price index reading for June declined for the first time in more than four years on a month-on-month basis. The easing inflationary pressure has given rise to hopes of a rate cut as early as September.

The AI rally and a good start to the second-quarter earnings season represent further tailwinds. Given this brightening scenario, investors would like to design a winning portfolio of broker-friendly stocks for impressive returns. Brokers are deemed to be experts in the field of investing. Stocks such as American Axle, Dana, AMC Entertainment, Centene and Archer Daniels are currently favored by brokers.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

American Axle is a supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules, and components for the automotive market. American Axle’s efforts to diversify its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. Optimization of its portfolio via buyouts is enhancing the firm’s position.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXL’s 2024 earnings is currently pegged at 40 cents per share, indicating a 5.3% upward revision over the past 60 days. AXL’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark once). The average beat is 404.7%. American Axle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Dana Incorporated is a provider of power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

DAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days by 32.1%.

AMC Entertainment is benefiting from enhanced food and beverage offerings at concession stands and Dine-In theaters, along with the expansion of theater locations across the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained more than 28% in the past six months. In 2024, the company’s earnings are expected to witness growth of 64.6% from the 2023 actuals.

Centene witnessed an uptick in revenues on strength in the Medicare and Medicaid businesses. A well-diversified healthcare suite and solid nationwide presence have fetched multiple contract wins and deal renewals for CNC. This Zacks Rank #3 health insurer follows an inorganic growth route, which, in turn, bolsters its capabilities and provides an opportunity to boost top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $6.80 per share, indicating a 1.8% rise from the year-ago reported figure. CNC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average beat being 10.5%.

Archer Daniels is based in Chicago, IL. This agricultural product company’s leadership in critical global trends, such as flexitarian diets, nutrition and sustainable materials, has contributed to its momentum. Its focus on investing in assets and technological capabilities to serve customers efficiently is likely to be a significant growth driver. Solid demand, improved productivity and product innovations have been driving growth of this Zacks Rank #3 company.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archer Daniels’ 2024 earnings has inched up 1.1% in the past 30 days to $5.56 per share. ADM delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company has gained 11.1% in the past month.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for a 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software. You can also create your own strategies and test them first before making investments.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2304153/5-broker-loved-stocks-to-keep-a-tab-on-as-inflation-cools

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dana Incorporated (DAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.