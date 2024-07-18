Zacks.com featured highlights include ADMA Biologics, American Superconductor, biote, Lincoln Educational Services and Corcept Therapeutics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 18, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are ADMA Biologics Inc. ADMA, American Superconductor Corp. AMSC, biote Corp. BTMD, Lincoln Educational Services Corp. LINC and Corcept Therapeutics Inc. CORT.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength to Tap Wall Street Rally

Wall Street is witnessing an impressive broad-based rally in July following a significant boost in investors’ confidence in a September rate cut. Aside from large caps, beaten-down small-cap stocks are also participating in this rally.

Consequently, a few stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here’s how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Just these few criteria narrowed down the search from over 7,700 stocks to 13.

Let’s discuss five out of these 13 stocks:

ADMA Biologics Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. ADMA develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases.

ADMA’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disease or are immune-suppressed for medical reasons. ADMA’s lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

The stock price of ADMA Biologics has soared 29.3% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 16.7% over the last 90 days.

American Superconductor Corp. develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high-temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use.

AMSC is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world's principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems.

The stock price of American Superconductor has jumped 28.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 66.7% over the last 60 days.

biote Corp. in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. BTMD trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance.

BTMD offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice-building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services.

The stock price of biote has climbed 27.6% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.8% over the last 30 days.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. LINC operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional.

LINC offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, health science programs, hospitality service and information technology programs. LINC operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names.

The stock price of Lincoln Educational Services has surged 27% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 35.4% for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 20.4% over the last 30 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. CORT offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome, and for those who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

CORT is also developing relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cushing's syndrome, treatment for adrenal cancer and cortisol excess, which is in phase 1b clinical trial, treatment for prostate cancer which is in phase II clinical trial and nab-paclitaxel in combination with relacorilant, which is in phase III clinical trial to treat platinum-resistant ovarian tumors.

The stock price of Corcept Therapeutics has rallied 18.4% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 3.3% over the last 90 days.

