Zacks.com featured highlights include Abercrombie & Fitch, PDD Holdings and Western Midstream Partners

Chicago, IL – July 22, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF, PDD Holdings Inc. PDD and Western Midstream Partners, LP WES.

3 Momentum Picks Using the Driehaus Strategy

Richard Driehaus has earned a place in Barron's All-Century Team courtesy of a strategy that applies the "buy high and sell higher" theory. It's undoubtedly a successful investment approach that can be used to choose the best momentum stocks.

To that end, stocks like Abercrombie & Fitch Co., PDD Holdings Inc. and Western Midstream Partners, LP have been selected as the momentum picks for the day using the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said, "I would much rather invest in a stock that's increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that's already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around." In line with this insight, the American.

The Association of Individual Investors ("AAII") considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus' philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

We use that basis to determine our stock selections above using Zack's Research Wizard Tool.

Here are three of the 13 stocks:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women and kids. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for ANF is 210.3%, on average.

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PDD is 45.6%, on average.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for WES is 19.4%, on average.

