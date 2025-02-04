Zacks.com featured highlights General Motors, Dana, Valero, National Vision and Avis Budget

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 4, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are General Motors GM, Dana DAN, Valero Energy VLO, National Vision Holdings EYE and Avis Budget Group CAR.

5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Keep an Eye On Amid Current Volatility

U.S. equity markets have been gripped by extreme volatility lately, thanks to the DeepSeek-induced turbulence and escalating trade tensions. Concerns over the Federal Reserve’s rate cut plans have also contributed significantly to the volatility.

However, this volatile scenario does not mean that investors should shy away from investing in stocks. Broker-favored stocks like General Motors, Dana, Valero Energy, National Vision Holdings and Avis Budget Group are worth keeping on one’s radar for healthy returns despite this uncertainty.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

Based in Detroit, MI, General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. The company’s massive electric vehicle (EV) push is commendable. General Motors is advancing well in its electrification journey. It aims to achieve improved sales and profitability in its EV business by reducing battery costs, introducing new models and expanding scale.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has moved up 6.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ 2025 earnings indicates 6.7% growth from the 2024 actual. GM, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.8%, on average. GM shares have gained 29.6% in a year.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Dana is a provider of power conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America and the Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

DAN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAN’s 2025 earnings has been revised 15.4% upward over the past 60 days.

Valero Energy operates an extensive refinery network across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, with a strategic infrastructure that supports diverse customer needs. Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base.

Valero surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four reported quarters (missing the mark in the remaining quarter). The average beat is 101.2%. VLO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

National Vision is a leading optical retailer. It is deploying remote medicine technology in tandem with electronic health record technology to drive expanded capacity, improve in-store efficiencies and improve patient experience.

Following a comprehensive store fleet review, National Vision is taking actions to improve the overall health of the core business and deploy capital to growth initiatives. National Vision surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 93.7%, on average. EYE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Avis Budget is based in Parsippany, N.J. The car rental industry, particularly in North America, has been experiencing strong demand driven by changes in consumer behavior, including an emphasis on short-term vehicle access rather than ownership. Avis Budget’s strong market share positions it to capitalize on these trends.

Avis Budget's strategic management of its fleet, including acquiring vehicles at favorable prices and quickly adjusting its fleet size based on demand, has contributed to better operational efficiency. Avis Budget currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s 2025 earnings has remained stable at $3.69 per share over the past seven days.

