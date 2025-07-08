Zacks.com featured highlights Fresenius Medical Care, Eldorado Gold, Hope Bancorp and Heritage Insurance

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 8, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. FMS, Eldorado Gold EGO, Hope Bancorp Inc. HOPE and Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG.

4 High-Earnings-Yield Value Stocks You Should Own

The U.S. stock market bounced back from its April lows, ending the first half of the year on a strong note. Fears over the impact of tariffs somewhat eased, and a strong June jobs report helped ease concerns about an economic slowdown. But despite the rebound, there’s still an air of caution. Trade tensions remain unresolved, with the risk of additional tariffs on the table. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates remains uncertain, despite growing pressure from U.S. President Trump.

In a market clouded by unpredictability, value investing is a sensible strategy. These are stocks of companies that may be undervalued but have strong fundamentals. They tend to offer stability when markets get shaky, with the potential for long-term gains. Rather than chasing fast-moving, hype-driven stocks, putting your money into solid businesses trading at fair or discounted prices could be the smarter move now.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Eldorado Gold, Hope Bancorp Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. are some value stocks with high earnings yield that investors can consider betting on.

Earnings Yield Metric Strength

Earnings yield, expressed in percentage, is calculated as (Annual Earnings per Share/Market Price) x 100. This metric measures the anticipated yield (or return) from earnings for each dollar invested in a stock today. While comparing stocks, if other factors are similar, investors can look for the one with a higher earnings yield. Firms with higher earnings yield are considered underpriced, while those with lower earnings yield are seen as overpriced.

Importantly, earnings yield can also be used to compare the performance of a market index with the 10-year Treasury yield to get a sense of the return on investment it offers compared to virtually risk-free returns. When the yield of the market index is more than the 10-year Treasury yield, stocks can be considered as undervalued than bonds. In this situation, investing in the stock market would be a better option for a value investor.

Our Picks

Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 33% and 12%, respectively. Estimates for 2025 and 2026 earnings per share have moved up by 6 cents and 13 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Fresenius Medical Care currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Eldorado Gold is a gold producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada and Greece. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGO’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 10% and 55%, respectively. Estimates for 2025 and 2026 earnings per share have moved up by 9 cents and 16 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Eldorado Gold currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Hope Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, providing commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOPE’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12% and 40%, respectively. Estimates for 2025 and 2026 earnings per share have moved up by 4 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days. Hope Bancorp currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

Heritage Insurance provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 62% and 13%, respectively. EPS estimates for the current and next year have moved up by 82 cents and 55 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days. Heritage Insurance currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of B.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2565635/4-high-earnings-yield-value-stocks-you-should-be-owning

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

