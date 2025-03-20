Zacks.com featured highlights Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Telekom and Hanover Insurance

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 20, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. FMS, Deutsche Telekom DTEGY and The Hanover Insurance Group THG.

3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs with Room to Rise Further

Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.

Moreover, given the high price, investors often wonder if the stock is overpriced. While the speculations are not absolutely baseless, all stocks hitting a 52-week high are not necessarily overpriced.

In fact, investors might lose out on top gainers in an attempt to avoid the steep prices.

Stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Deutsche Telekom and The Hanover Insurance Group are expected to maintain their momentum and keep scaling new highs. Extensive information on a stock is necessary to understand whether or not there is scope for further upside.

Here, we discuss a strategy to find the right stocks. The strategy borrows from the basics of momentum investing. This technique bets on “buy high, sell higher.”

52-Week High: A Good Indicator

Many times, stocks that hit a 52-week high fail to scale higher despite having potential. This is because investors fear that the stocks are overvalued and expect the price to crash.

In fact, overvaluation is natural for most of these stocks as investors’ focus (or willingness to pay a premium) has helped them reach the level. But that does not always indicate an impending decline. Factors such as robust sales, surging profit levels, earnings growth prospects and strategic acquisitions that encourage investors to bet on these stocks could keep them motivated if there is no tangible negative. In other words, the momentum might continue.

Also, when a string of positive developments dominates the market, investors find their under-reaction unwarranted, even if there are no company-specific driving forces.

Here are three stocks of the five that made it through the screen:

Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure. Through its network of more than 3,600 clinics across the world, the company offers dialysis services and products in more than 120 countries and employs over 109,000 staff in more than 50 countries.

The company is benefiting from improving treatment volumes as well as a stabilizing labor environment in the United States. The company’s divestment of its non-core and dilutive assets looks promising as they will help it focus on its core and growing categories as well as boost its cash resources. Earlier in March, FMS’ parent company Fresenius SE raised nearly €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) through a strategic sale of shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG and the issuance of exchangeable bonds linked to the dialysis firm.

Fresenius Medical offers a wide array of hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and acute dialysis products. To further boost the quality of life for its patients and increase their choice of available treatment options, Fresenius Medical Care remains focused on further expanding its home dialysis offerings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMS’ 2025 earnings has moved north by 4.7% to $2.01 per share in the past 30 days. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.67%.

Deutsche Telekom is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communication carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom's mobile telephony subsidiary, and other subsidiaries and investments, the company serves mobile telephony customers worldwide.

In addition to its strong position in the domestic market, the company is poised to benefit from the accretive post-merger integration of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprite in the United States, in which it owns about 43% stake. The removal of forced cable TV access in multiple dwelling units in Germany through telecom legislation is likely to help the company expand its broadband market. Moreover, an aggressive fiber rollout strategy across the country is expected to augment its domestic market hold.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTEGY’s 2025 earnings has moved north by 9% to $2.31 per share in the past 30 days.

The Hanover Insurance Group is a property-casualty insurance provider offering personal, commercial and specialty coverage through its core segments, including standard lines and specialty units.

Hanover Insurance has evolved as a more balanced and differentiated property and casualty franchise and now envisions being a premier P&C franchise in the independent agency channel and targets delivering about 10% CAGR in Specialty written premiums over the next five years. A prudent pricing segmentation, rate increases and emphasis on growth in target states, product lines and industry classes in the middle market should help it grow and achieve goals.

Hanover Insurance has built a diversified book of business banking on prudent underwriting, data, analytic tools and technology, which, in turn, has lowered coastal exposure and enhanced pricing for catastrophes. THG also continues to invest in technology to upgrade its front-end capabilities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THG’s 2025 earnings has remained steady at $14.37 per share in the past 30 days.

