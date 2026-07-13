Zacks.com featured highlights Flowserve, Micron and Duke Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 13, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Flowserve Corp. FLS, Micron Technology MU and Duke Energy Corp. DUK.

Invest in These 3 Sales Growth Stocks for Robust Returns

U.S. equities recorded solid gains in the first half of 2026 despite a challenging investment backdrop. Market sentiment was periodically weighed down by escalating tensions in the Middle East, oil price volatility, tariff-related ambiguity, persistent inflation concerns and apprehension over elevated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven valuations. Nevertheless, resilient economic activity, robust corporate earnings, renewed enthusiasm for AI and easing geopolitical concerns supported investor confidence and helped sustain the broader market rally.

In such a situation, the traditional way of selecting stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. In this regard, stocks like Flowserve Corp., Micron Technology and Duke Energy Corp. are worth considering.

Sales growth is one of the most dependable measures of a company’s underlying business momentum. Although earnings may be influenced by several factors, revenues provide a clearer indication of customer demand and the company’s capacity to sell more products or services. Sustained sales growth can reflect favorable end-market conditions, market-share gains, pricing power, successful product introductions, or expansion into new geographies and customer segments.

Sales growth can also establish a stronger foundation for improved profitability. As sales rise, companies may spread fixed costs across a broader revenue base, enhancing operating leverage and supporting margin expansion over time. Still, sales growth should not be evaluated in isolation. It is most informative when considered alongside industry trends, peer performance, pricing conditions, customer mix and the broader macroeconomic backdrop.

The quality and sustainability of sales growth are equally critical. Recurring revenues, repeat purchases, volume-led gains and durable demand are generally more valuable than growth driven by temporary factors. Companies that consistently achieve high-quality sales growth across market cycles are often better equipped to generate reliable cash flows, reinvest in operations, reinforce their competitive standing and deliver sustainable long-term shareholder value.

3 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Buy Now

Based in Irving, TX, Flowserve is a leading manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems globally. FLS develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment, such as pumps, valves and seals, for critical service applications that require high reliability.

Flowserve’s expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 3.4%. FLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in Boise, ID, Micron is one of the leading worldwide providers of semiconductor memory solutions. Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, MU manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies.

MU’s expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2026 is 234.4%. Micron currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Charlotte, NC-based Duke Energy is a diversified energy company. DUK has a wide portfolio of domestic and international, natural gas and electric and regulated and unregulated businesses which supply, deliver and process energy in North America and selected international markets.

DUK’s sales are expected to rise 6.3% in 2026. Duke Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

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Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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