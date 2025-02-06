Zacks.com featured highlights EnerSys, Verint Systems, Tyson Foods and General Motors

For Immediate Release

The U.S. stock markets closed in positive territory yesterday, with all three major indexes posting gains. The rally was supported by strong energy stocks and President Donald Trump's decision to postpone tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This development sparked hope for advancements in U.S.-China trade negotiations despite ongoing issues.

The Nasdaq Composite led the day’s gains, jumping 1.35% to close at 19,654.02. The S&P 500 followed with a 0.72% increase, ending at 6,037.88. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.13 points, or 0.3%, finishing at 44,556.04.

Against such a backdrop, value stocks stand out as a compelling investment option. Trading below their intrinsic value, these stocks offer a margin of safety during market fluctuations.

When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. Companies like EnerSys, Verint Systems Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc. and General Motors Co. boast a low P/CF ratio. The P/CF ratio evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better.

Price to Cash Flow Reflects Financial Health

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) ratio is one of the key metrics.

Price-to-Cash-Flow metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.

Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision based solely on the P/CF metric may not yield the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio, and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 12 value stocks that qualified the screening:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnerSys’ current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 3.3% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ENS has a Value Score of A. Shares of ENS were down 3.5% in the past year.

Verint Systems, a leader in customer experience automation, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verint Systems’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.3% and 6.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. VRNT has a Value Score of B. Shares of VRNT were down 15% in the past year.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current financial year EPS suggests growth of 18.1% from the year-ago period. TSN has a Value Score of A. Shares of TSN have risen 2.9% in the past year.

General Motors, which designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ current financial year EPS suggests growth of 7% from the year-ago period. General Motors has a Value Score of A. Shares of GM have rallied 27.8% in the past year.

