Zacks.com featured highlights EnerSys, Sonoco Products, World Kinect and General Motors

Chicago, IL – February 21, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are EnerSys ENS, Sonoco Products Co. SON, World Kinect Corp. WKC and General Motors Co. GM.

Focus on These Low P/CF Stocks to Maximize Returns in 2025

The S&P 500 set another record high on Wednesday, climbing 0.24% to close at 6,144.15, marking its second consecutive all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.16% to settle at 44,627.59, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.07% to 20,056.25, extending its winning streak to five sessions.

Investor optimism persisted despite the ongoing trade uncertainties and the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance on interest rate cuts. Economic data and earnings reports in the coming weeks will play key roles in determining whether this market has further room to run or if volatility will return. But at this juncture, investors might consider balancing their portfolios with value stocks. Typically trading below their intrinsic value, these stocks offer a margin of safety during market fluctuations.

When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. This metric measures the market price of a stock relative to the cash flow the company generates on a per-share basis. A lower P/CF ratio indicates that the stock is trading at a better value, offering strong cash generation potential relative to its price. Here are four companies — EnerSys, Sonoco Products Co., World Kinect Corp. and General Motors Co.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, reflecting a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

Here are four of the 12 value stocks that qualified the screening:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EnerSys’ current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 1% and 19.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ENS has a Value Score of A. Shares of ENS were up 12.4% in the past year.

Sonoco Products, a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sonoco Products’ current financial year sales and EPS calls for growth of 35.1% and 48.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. SON has a Value Score of A. Shares of SON have declined 18% in the past year.

World Kinect, a global energy management company offering fulfillment and related services, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for World Kinect’s current financial year EPS implies growth of 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. WKC has a Value Score of A. Shares of WKC have rallied 14.7% in the past year.

General Motors, which designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ current financial year EPS suggests growth of 8% from the year-ago period. General Motors has a Value Score of A. Shares of GM have rallied 21.1% in the past year.

