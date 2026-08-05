Zacks.com featured highlights Celestica, Zurn Elkay, Lam, BE Semiconductor and Johnson Controls

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 5, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article Celestica CLS, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. ZWS, Lam Research LRCX, BE Semiconductor Industries BESIY and Johnson Controls International JCI.

Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Efficient Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

A company’s efficiency level shows how well it turns its resources, such as labor, capital and assets, into profits and business output. It is one of the most important measures of a company’s financial strength and profit-generating ability. Companies with higher efficiency levels usually manage their operations better, reduce costs and generate stronger returns, making them more likely to deliver solid long-term stock performance.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

The stocks of Celestica, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp.,Lam Research,BE Semiconductor Industries and Johnson Controls International made it through the screening process.

These efficiency ratios are:

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio, or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

The use of these few criteria narrowed down the universe of over 7,906 stocks to 18.

Here are the top five stocks that made it through the screen:

Celestica

Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, primarily serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based and other service providers and enterprises from several industries. CLS has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. supplies a range of advanced water system solutions. ZWS has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Lam Research

Lam Research supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. LRCX has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%.

BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services die sorting, flip chip die-attach, molding, trim and form, singulation and plating systems for the semiconductor industry's assembly operations. BESIY has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%.

Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International is a diversified technology company and a multi-industrial leader, with customers spanning over 150 countries. JCI has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%.

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Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (BESIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (ZWS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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