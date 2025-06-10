Zacks.com featured highlights Carvana, Natural Gas Services and Equity Bancshares

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 10, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Carvana CVNA, Natural Gas Services Group NGS and Equity Bancshares EQBK.

3 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks Amid Volatile Market Conditions

Irrespective of market conditions, companies with favorable efficiency levels are more likely to be investors’ choices. The reason is that a company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to offer impressive returns, as it is believed to be positively correlated with its price performance.

The efficiency ratio is an indication of a company’s financial health. It analyzes how efficiently a company uses its assets and liabilities internally.

However, at times it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

To that end, Carvana, Natural Gas Services Group and Equity Bancshares have made it through the screen process:

Efficiency Ratios – To be Considered

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

Here are the top three stocks that made it through the screen:

Carvana

Carvana is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. CVNA has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 137.6%.

Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. NGS has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 34.8%.

Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares operates as a bank holding, which provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals, primarily in Kansas and Missouri. EQBK has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.3%.

