Zacks.com featured highlights Carnival, InterDigital, Alarm.com, Abercrombie & Fitch and Kingstone

5 Well-Positioned Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy Now

The U.S. stock market has maintained an impressive rally since January 2023, with the S&P 500 surging 24% in the year and adding another 27% year to date in 2024. This momentum is set to continue as favorable economic data and the Federal Reserve's dovish stance provide strong support. Recent rate cuts, totaling 75 basis points over two meetings, and the possibility of further reductions signal an accommodative monetary policy, fueling investor optimism.

A robust U.S. economy bolsters this rally, with GDP growth of 1.6%, 3%, and 2.8% across the first three quarters of 2024. For investors, focusing on "relative price strength" offers a strategic advantage in this thriving market, highlighting stocks with enduring upward momentum.

At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks like Carnival Corp. & plc, InterDigital, Inc., Alarm.com Holdings, Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and Kingstone Companies, Inc. based on their relative price strength.

Relative Price Strength Strategy

Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.

Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.

However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures a winning option on your hands.

Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.

Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.

Carnival Corporation: Based in Miami, FL, the company is the largest cruise operator in the world. CCL’s current market capitalization is $30.1 billion. CCL has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2024 earnings has moved up 3.9%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 318.1%. CCL shares have gained 53.2% in a year.

InterDigital: Based in Wilmington, DE, the company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. IDCC’s expected earnings per share growth rate for three to five years is currently 17.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 8%. The company has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of InterDigital indicates 64.9% growth. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 163.7%. IDCC shares have jumped 94% in a year.

Alarm.com Holdings: It is a leading cloud-based software platform provider primarily focusing on security and home automation solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings of Alarm.com indicates 7.3% growth. Headquartered in Tysons, VA, ALRM has a VGM Score of B.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.3 billion. Alarm.com beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average being 19.6%. ALRM shares have increased 22.6% in a year.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Based in New Albany, OH, Abercrombie & Fitch operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women and kids. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the firm’s fiscal 2025 earnings has moved up 2.5%, indicating 67.5% year-over-year growth. ANF has a VGM Score of B.

It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 14.8% on average. ANF shares have surged 109.4% in a year.

Kingstone Companies: It provides personal lines insurance to individuals in the New York City metro area and Long Island. The 2024 Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kingston, NY-based KINS indicates 291.8% year-over-year earnings per share growth. Kingstone Companies has a VGM Score of A.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kingstone Companies’ 2024 earnings has moved up 40%. KINS shares have skyrocketed 508% in a year.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

