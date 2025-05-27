Zacks.com featured highlights Barclays, NatWest Group and Aris Mining

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 27, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Barclays PLC BCS, NatWest Group plc NWG and Aris Mining Corp. ARMN.

3 Best Breakout Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Right Away

An active investing strategy involves searching for breakout stocks in a specific price range. When choosing breakout stocks, consider selling if the price falls below the lower band and holding for gains if it exceeds the upper band.

To that end, Barclays PLC, NatWest Group plc and Aris Mining Corp. have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. Many traders are prepared to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add these to their portfolios. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the trading channel that has been established is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Here are the top three stocks:

Barclays

Barclays provides financial services worldwide. BCS anticipates an earnings growth rate of 21.2% for the current year.

NatWest

NatWest Group provides banking and financial services globally to individuals, businesses and institutions. NWG expects an earnings growth rate of 17.3% this year.

Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops and operates gold properties in Canada, Colombia and Guyana. ARMN expects an earnings growth rate of 226.5% for the current year.

