Zacks.com featured highlights Astrana Health, KT, Upbound, Noah Holdings and DXP Enterprises

Chicago, IL – July 11, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are Astrana Health, Inc. ASTH, KT Corp. KT, Upbound Group, Inc. UPBD, Noah Holdings Ltd. NOAH and DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE.

Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks with Alluring EV-to-EBITDA Ratios

Investors are typically fixated on the price-to-earnings (P/E) strategy while seeking stocks trading at attractive prices. This straightforward, easy-to-calculate ratio is the most preferred among all valuation metrics in the investment toolkit for working out the fair market value of a stock. But even this ubiquitously used valuation metric is not without its pitfalls.

Although P/E is the most popular valuation metric, a more complicated multiple called EV-to-EBITDA works even better. Often considered a better alternative to P/E, it gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential, and has a more complete approach to valuation. While P/E considers a firm’s equity portion, EV-to-EBITDA determines its total value.

Astrana Health, Inc., KT Corp., Upbound Group, Inc., Noah Holdings Ltd. and DXP Enterprises, Inc. are some stocks with impressive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

Here’s Why EV-to-EBITDA is a Better Option

Also referred to as enterprise multiple, EV-to-EBITDA is the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. In essence, it is the entire value of a company. EBITDA, the other element, gives a clearer picture of a company’s profitability by removing the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that dampen net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Typically, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more enticing it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could indicate that a stock is undervalued. Unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes debt on a company’s balance sheet into account. For this reason, it is typically used to value acquisition targets. The ratio shows the amount of debt that the acquirer has to bear. Stocks flaunting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can also be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

EV-to-EBITDA is not devoid of limitations and alone cannot conclusively determine a stock’s inherent potential and future performance. The multiple varies across industries and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital expenditure requirements.

Thus, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to achieve the desired results.

Here are our five picks out of the 12 stocks that passed the screen:

Astrana Health is a physician-centric healthcare company committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Astrana Health has an expected earnings growth rate of 76.7% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTH’s 2025 earnings has moved up 16.9% over the past 60 days.

KT Corporation is the biggest telecommunications operator in the Republic of Korea. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

KT has an expected earnings growth rate of 280% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KT's 2025 earnings has been revised 2.3% upward over the past 60 days.

Upbound Group is a leading lease-to-own provider with operations in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. This Zacks Rank #2 firm has a Value Score of A.

Upbound Group has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 9.1% for 2025. The consensus estimate for UPBD’s 2025 earnings has been revised 0.5% upward over the past 60 days.

Noah Holdings is a leading wealth management service provider in China. NOAH, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, has a Value Score of A.

Noah Holdings has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 28% for 2025. The consensus estimate for NOAH’s 2025 earnings has been revised 4.6% upward over the past 60 days.

DXP Enterprises provides innovative pumping solutions, supply-chain services, and maintenance, repair, operating and production services. This Zacks Rank #2 firm has a Value Score of B.

DXP Enterprises has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.5% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXPE’s 2025 earnings has been revised 0.4% higher over the past 60 days.

