Zacks.com featured highlights ASR, INSW, BCRX, ASC and RRGB

5 Must-Buy Efficient Stocks to Buy for Solid Gains amid Volatility

Efficiency level measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output and is often considered an important parameter for gauging its potential to make profits. A company with a high-efficiency level is expected to provide stellar returns as it is believed to be positively correlated with price performance.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

The stocks of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, International Seaways, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Ardmore Shipping and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers made it through the screening process:

These efficiency ratios are:

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

Here are the top five stocks that made it through the screen:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports. ASR has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%.

International Seaways

International Seaways is a tanker company that provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. INSW has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. BCRX has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.9%.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. ASC has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is a full-service casual dining restaurant chain serving an assorted range of burgers. RRGB has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%.

