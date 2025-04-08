Zacks.com featured highlights ANI Pharmaceuticals, Expand Energy, Avista Corp and Contango ORE

For Immediate Release

Tariff Woes? Play It Safe with 4 Low-Beta Stocks: ANIP, EXE, AVA, CTGO

President Donald Trump’s recently imposed tariff has rattled the equity market. The action will weigh on the already slowing domestic economy as the tariff will increase prices of both domestic and imported goods, thereby fueling uncertainty.

In this context, creating a curated portfolio of low-beta stocks is a prudent strategy. This provides a safeguard against the uncertain market, equipping investors to navigate volatility with greater resilience and foresight.

Hence, stocks like ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Expand Energy Corporation, Avista Corp and Contango ORE, Inc. are worth betting on.

What Does Beta of a Stock Measure?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four of the eight stocks that qualified for the screening:

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a well-established, diversified biopharmaceutical company that is highly committed to offering premium quality medicines that are affordable. Investors applauded ANIP for its recent launch of Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg. ANIP is banking on its Generics business, thanks to the launches of new products. For 2025, the stock has seen upward revisions to earnings estimates over the past 30 days.

Expand Energy

As a leading producer of natural gas, Expand Energy has been banking on exploding demand for clean energy across the world. EXE is on track to meet its $500 million synergy target this year, thanks to a strong focus on integration and effectively carrying out its plans and strategies. Expand Energy, which is driving to lower its breakeven costs, has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 and 2026 over the past seven days.

Avista

In the United States, Avista is among the leading utilities responsible for very low carbon emissions. To support its growing and large customer base, AVA has set up a solid capital investment program. From the estimated $525 million capital investment in 2025, AVA is planning to grow its investment to $650 million in 2029, securing a rate base growth of 5% to 6%. Notably, over the past 30 days, the company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025.

Contango

Contango, a gold explorer, is experiencing an increase in net operating cash flows thanks to the commencement of production at Manh Chox`x`h. The company boasted that through the remaining life of the Manh Choh, it will be able to generate higher cash flows, as roughly 30% of the net gold production from the mine for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 will be linked to spot gold prices.

