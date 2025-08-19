Zacks.com featured highlights American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 19, 2025 – The stocks in this week’s article are American Axle & Manufacturing AXL, Brookdale Senior Living BKD, Adient ADNT, Asbury Automotive ABG and AutoNation AN.

Volatile Markets? Keep an Eye on These 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks

The U.S. stock market is likely to continue experiencing volatility, driven by ongoing uncertainty over trade policies, economic challenges and shifting investor sentiment. Even though the 90-day extension to the pause in higher tariffs against China serves as a breather, the lack of clarity on the tariff front means that volatility is unlikely to go away soon.

This climate of uncertainty poses a significant challenge for investors seeking the right stocks to generate solid returns. A practical approach is to consider broker recommendations, as brokers are regarded as experts with in-depth knowledge of market intricacies. By taking this approach, broker-backed stocks such as American Axle & Manufacturing, Brookdale Senior Living, Adient, Asbury Automotive and AutoNation emerge as attractive options to consider for promising returns.

We have designed a screen to shortlist stocks based on improving broker recommendations and upward revisions in earnings estimates over the past four weeks. Also, since the price/sales ratio is a strong complementary valuation metric in the presence of broker information, it has been included. The price/sales ratio takes care of the company’s top line, making the strategy a well-rounded one.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that made it through the screen:

American Axle & Manufacturing: Its considerable strides and collaborations in the electric drive space and efforts to optimize its portfolio bode well for top- and bottom-line growth. Frequent business wins augur well for American Axle’s prospects. AXL recently won several contracts, underscoring its strength in both electric and Internal Combustion Engine markets.

AXL surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters by a massive average of 584.1%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Brookdale Senior Living: A steady increase in the weighted average occupancy rate suggests rising patient volumes, which bodes well for healthcare facility operators like Brookdale, whose primary revenue source depends on the patient base. Elevated occupancy levels are likely to drive higher resident fee revenues, which represent the most significant portion of Brookdale’s total revenues.

An uptick in resident fees is also expected to fuel growth in adjusted EBITDA. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD’s 2025 earnings has been revised 7.8% upward from 2024’s actuals. BKD shares are up 37.7% over the past six months. BKD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Adient: It has been gaining customers with its broad range of products. A diverse customer base and international presence have helped the company create a strong market position. Launch execution continues to be an area of focus for Adient and a key building block to win new business.

Adient currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. ADNT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters, the average beat being 30.3%. ADNT reported lower-than-expected earnings in one of the past four quarters.

Asbury’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income improve its risk profile and position it for top-line growth. Its e-commerce platform— Clicklane— is driving growth. Strategic buyouts are helping the auto retailer increase its market share. Asbury’s rollout of Tekion’s Automotive Retail Cloud is emerging as a strategic tailwind.

Asbury currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. ABG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the past four quarters, the average beat being 5.9%. The company reported lower-than-expected earnings in the other two quarters.

AutoNation is one of the largest automotive retailers in the nation, backed by a wide geographical footprint and a growing dealer network. Its ongoing store expansion strategy is helping AutoNation reach a broader customer base across key markets. Strategic acquisitions continue to fuel growth, including the recent purchase of two dealerships in the Greater Denver area.

AutoNation is also leaning into digital transformation with its AutoNation Express platform, which streamlines online vehicle buying and selling. AN surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters and missed the mark once. The average beat was 7.5%. AN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors, and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2729566/volatile-markets-keep-an-eye-on-these-5-broker-friendly-stocks

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.