Zacks.com featured highlights Alcoa, Noble, Nextracker, Greenbrier and EZCORP

Chicago, IL – February 20, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Alcoa Corp AA, Noble Corp. Plc NE, Nextracker NXT, The Greenbrier Companies GBX and EZCORP EZPW.

5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Weak Market Sentiment

The majority of U.S. equities indices finished barely in the green on Feb. 18, following President’s Day. This reflected investors’ skepticism surrounding Trump’s tariff policy and hardly any possibility of a Fed rate cut. Notably, President Trump indicated levying a 25% tariff on automobile, semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports yesterday. The general market consensus indicated that the Fed might not cut interest rates anytime soon to tackle inflation.

In such a situation, an investor might not feel confident enough to invest in the stock market. However, a prudent investor knows that this is the right time to buy stocks that are safe bets. To this end, we recommend stocks like Alcoa Corp, Noble Corp. Plc, Nextracker, The Greenbrier Companies and EZCORP. These stocks bear low leverage and, therefore, should be a safer option for investors if they don’t want to lose big in times of market turmoil.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

What’s the Significance of Low-Leverage Stocks?

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to excessive debt financing.

The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

The equity market can be volatile at times, and, as an investor, if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks that bear low leverage and are, hence, less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically, several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears. The debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the fourth-quarter 2024 earnings season in its mid-way, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the 11 stocks that made it through the screen.

Alcoa Corp.: It is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. On Jan. 22, 2025, the company reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024. AA’s adjusted earnings per share grew 82.5% year over year, while its fourth-quarter revenues improved 20%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AA’s 2025 sales suggests a 13.2% improvement from 2024 actuals. The stock boasts a long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate of 40.8%. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Noble Corporation: It is an offshore drilling contractor in the oil and gas industry. On Feb. 17, 2025, the company released its fourth-quarter 2024 results. NE’s adjusted net income grew 63% year over year, while its fourth-quarter revenues improved 44.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 sales suggests a year-over-year improvement of 18.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings suggests a year-over-year improvement of 22%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Nextracker: It is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. On Jan. 28, 2025, the company reported its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results. NXT registered a record backlog in the fiscal third quarter, which increased to more than $4.5 billion.

It delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.44%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 sales suggests a 14.2% improvement from the fiscal 2024 reported number. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Greenbrier Companies: It is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. On Jan. 8, 2025, the company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. It reported net earnings of $55 million, or $1.72 per share, on revenues of $876 million and an operating margin of 12.8%.

GBX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.7%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.85%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ezcorp.: It is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops, which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. On Feb. 5, 2025, the company announced its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Its adjusted net income improved 14% year over year, while revenues increased 7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2025 sales suggests an 8.2% improvement from the fiscal 2024 reported number. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.31% in the last four quarters. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2417909/5-low-leverage-stocks-to-buy-amid-weak-market-sentiment

