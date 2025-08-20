Zacks.com featured highlights AGCO, Vertiv Holdings, TE Connectivity, Cardinal Health and Woodward

For Immediate Release

5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

Dividend investing continues to be popular. This strategy focuses on companies that not only pay dividends but also consistently increase them over time. This approach offers a unique blend of income and growth potential, appealing to a broad range of investors, from those seeking steady income to those aiming for long-term capital appreciation. Additionally, it can provide a sense of security in times of market uncertainty or downturns.

In fact, stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation, as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those that have high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — AGCO Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., TE Connectivity, Cardinal Health Inc. and Woodward Inc. — that could be solid choices for your portfolio.

Here are five of the 10 stocks that fit the bill:

Georgia-based AGCO Corp. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 43 cents over the past 30 days for this year, but its earnings are expected to decline 37.3% year over year.

AGCO Corporation sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ohio-based Vertiv Holdings is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Vertiv serves essential industries, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, government, education, retail and social media. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 26 cents over the past month for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 34%.

Vertiv Holdings has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A at present.

Ireland-based TE Connectivity is a global technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy and medical. The company saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 35 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending September 2025), with estimated growth of 13.76%.

TE Connectivity sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

Ohio-based Cardinal Health is a global healthcare services and products distributor to hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmacies and manufacturers. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 16 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2026), with an expected earnings growth rate of 13.71%.

Cardinal Health presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

Colorado-based Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 15 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending September 2025). It has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.24%.

Woodward has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

