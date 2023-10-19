Zacks.com featured highlights Urban Outfitters, Walmart, Ross Stores and The TJX Companies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 19, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Urban Outfitters URBN, Walmart WMT, Ross Stores ROST and The TJX Companies TJX.

5 Value Stocks with High Earnings Yield to Boost Your Portfolio

Despite the challenges posed by a higher interest rate environment, U.S. retail sales maintained a positive trajectory in September. Consumer spending, a pivotal force propelling the economy, remained robust as Americans increased their expenditures on motor vehicles, restaurants and bars.

The buoyancy in consumer spending is underpinned by a robust labor market and wage increases. As fears of a looming recession dissipate, consumer confidence is making a comeback. In September, the economy generated an impressive 336,000 jobs, reinforcing the momentum behind this upward trend in consumer spending.

September marked the sixth consecutive month of gains in retail sales. While there was a spike in retail spending on fuel, growth in expenditures on other items remained relatively decent.

A Peek Into Retail Sales Numbers

The Commerce Department reported a sequential increase of 0.7% in U.S. retail and food services sales for September, reaching a total of $704.9 billion. This followed a revised reading of a 0.8% increase registered in August. Impressively, September retail sales rose 3.8% from the year-ago period.

The Commerce Department's latest report reveals a diverse range of trends in retail sales. Motor vehicle & parts dealers saw an increase of 1% in sales on a sequential basis. Both food & beverage stores and general merchandise stores posted growth of 0.4%.

Gasoline stations witnessed a rise of 0.9% in receipts. Sales at health & personal care stores rose 0.8%, while food services & drinking places saw a 0.9% increase. Miscellaneous stores witnessed a rise of 3% in sales. Non-store retailers reported a sales increase of 1.1%.

However, the picture was less optimistic for building material & supplies dealers, where sales declined 0.2%. Electronics & appliance stores reported a drop of 0.8%. Clothing & clothing accessories outlets also saw a decline of 0.8%.

Interestingly, sporting goods, hobbies, musical instruments & bookstores and furniture & home furnishing stores reported unchanged sales last month.

4 Prominent Picks

Urban Outfitters is worth betting on. This leading lifestyle product and services company seems a promising bet due to its solid business strategies and sound fundamentals. Management has been strengthening its direct-to-consumer business, enhancing productivity across existing channels and optimizing inventory levels. URBN’s strategic growth initiative, FP Movement and store-growth endeavors are also impressive.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Walmart is another potential pick. The omnichannel retail giant has been diligently working to further strengthen its already formidable presence in the market. The company has embarked on a series of strategic e-commerce initiatives, encompassing acquisitions, partnerships and significant improvements in its delivery and payment systems. Simultaneously, Walmart is committed to elevating its merchandise offerings, ensuring a diverse and appealing product assortment.

Investors can count on Ross Stores. The store expansion strategy, combined with the company's strong brand reputation and off-price retail model, positions Ross Stores for success in the dynamic retail landscape. The company has ambitious goals, aiming to reach at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time. By expanding its store network, the company strengthens brand visibility, captures new customer segments and unlocks potential sales growth.

The TJX Companies is also worth betting on. This Framingham, MA-based company’s flexible off-price business model, store expansion strategies, strong vendor relationship and availability of branded merchandise provide tremendous opportunities to drive sales and traffic. TJX's expansion initiatives and focus on technological integration, including data analytics and e-commerce advancements, underscore its adaptability to evolving market trends.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2167764/5-value-stocks-with-high-earnings-yield-to-boost-your-portfolio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.