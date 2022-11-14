Zacks.com featured highlights Unum Group, AerCap Holdings, Heritage-Crystal Clean and Sterling Infrastructure

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Unum Group UNM, AerCap Holdings N.V. AER, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. HCCI and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL.

Give Your Investments a Boost with These 4 Low P/CF Stocks

The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.

But does sustained economic growth look plausible from here onward? Inflationary pressure, a rising interest rate environment and ongoing geopolitical tensions are enough to derail the momentum. We note that the consumer spending rate decelerated in the last quarter. So, while you modify your portfolio to cope with the changing market scenario and continued monetary policy tightening, market pundits are placing their bets on value stocks.

Investment in stocks made on diligent value analysis is usually considered one of the best practices. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential.

Each ratio helps an investor understand a particular aspect of the company’s business. One such ratio, Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF), can work wonders in stock picking if used prudently. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis – the lower the number, the better. Unum Group, AerCap Holdings N.V., Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. boasts a low P/CF ratio.

Why P/CF Ratio?

You must be wondering why we are considering this when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, one of the important factors that make P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company’s financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.

However, an investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and take into account the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chances of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 14 stocks that qualified the screening:

Unum Group, which provides financial protection benefit solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.2% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 0.6% and 42.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Unum Group has a Value Score of A. Shares of UNM have gained 60.4% in the past year.

AerCap, a global leader in aviation leasing, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 8.2% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AerCap’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 35% and 14%, respectively, from the year-ago period. AER has a Value Score of A. The stock has declined 9.5% in the past year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, emergency and spill response, and industrial and field services, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 15% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage-Crystal’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 35% and 26.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Heritage-Crystal has a Value Score of A. The stock has fallen 15.2% in the past year.

Sterling Infrastructure, which is engaged in transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 18% for three-five years. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 21.2% and 47.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Sterling Infrastructure has a Value Score of A. The stock has jumped 14.6% in the past year.

