Zacks.com featured highlights United Therapeutics, StoneCo, Reinsurance Group of America and United Airlines

Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022

4 Stocks with Upgrade Broker Ratings for Attractive Returns

While recent economic data point to some effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening, we are still not out of the woods. The central bank is expected to keep raising interest rates until inflation comes down reasonably. This has made investors wary as higher rates will lead to a recession in the next six-nine months.

The pessimistic investor sentiments are leading to huge market volatility, making it difficult for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate solid returns. At this stage, one way to choose the right stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like United Therapeutics Corp., StoneCo Ltd., Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. are worth considering.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper understanding into what is happening in a particular company. They meticulously assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have a more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

So, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Here are four stocks that qualified for the screening:

Silver Spring, MD-based United Therapeutics markets four medicines in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. UTHR is also engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing.

United Therapeutics’ 2022 earnings are projected to jump 65.1%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed an 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Cayman Islands-based StoneCo provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels in Brazil. STNE distributes its solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

The company’s earnings for 2022 are expected to surge 191.7%. StoneCo, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed an 11.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Chesterfield, MO, Reinsurance Group of America is a leading global provider of traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions. RGA reports through four geographic segments: the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Reinsurance Group of America’s 2022 earnings are projected to surge 1224.8%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 14.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

United Airlines, based in Chicago, transports people and cargo not only throughout North America but also to destinations in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL is part of four passenger joint business arrangements

United Airlines’ 2022 earnings are projected to jump 114.3%. The company, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

