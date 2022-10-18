Zacks.com featured highlights UFP Industries, PBF Energy, Boise Cascade, Plains All American Pipeline and Talos Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 18, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI, PBF Energy Inc. PBF, Boise Cascade Co. BCC, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA and Talos Energy Inc. TALO.

5 Value Stocks with Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its limitations.

While P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors, a less-used and more-complicated metric called EV-to-EBITDA is sometimes viewed as a better alternative. EV-to-EBITDA gives the true picture of a company’s valuation and earnings potential. It has a more comprehensive approach to valuation.

UFP Industries, Inc., PBF Energy Inc., Boise Cascade Co., Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Talos Energy Inc. are some stocks with impressive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

EV-to-EBITDA is a Better Option, Here’s Why

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents.

EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Usually, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could be a sign that a stock is potentially undervalued.

However, unlike the P/E ratio, EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet. Given this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is usually used to value the possible acquisition targets. Stocks with a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as potential takeover candidates.

Moreover, P/E can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A firm’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. In contrast, EV-to-EBITDA is harder to manipulate and can be used to value companies that have negative net earnings but are positive on the EBITDA front.

EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in evaluating the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. Moreover, it can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its limitations too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa) and is usually not appropriate while comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

Therefore, instead of just relying on EV-to-EBITDA, you can club it with the other major ratios such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to achieve the desired results.

Here are our five picks out of the 12 stocks that passed the screen:

UFP Industries supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial and construction markets. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

UFP Industries has an expected earnings growth rate of 23.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFPI's current-year earnings has been revised 14% upward over the past 60 days.

PBF Energy provides end products that comprise heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants and many related products. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PBF Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 955.2% for the current year. The consensus estimate for PBF's current-year earnings has been revised 13.7% upward over the past 60 days.

Boise Cascade operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade has an expected earnings growth rate of 14% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC’s current-year earnings has been revised 2.1% upward over the past 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and refined products in the United States and Canada. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

Plains All American Pipeline has expected year-over-year earnings growth of 15.8% for the current year. The consensus estimate for PAA’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.9% upward over the last 60 days.

Talos Energy engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of A.

Talos Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 6,700% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TALO’s current-year earnings has been revised 14.7% upward over the past 60 days.

