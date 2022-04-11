Zacks.com featured highlights TotalEnergies, Target, Signet Jewelers, and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Design a Balanced Portfolio with These 4 Low P/CF Stocks

Addressing rising commodity prices is of top priority for the Federal Reserve and policymakers have hinted at tightening the monetary policy methodically. The Federal Reserve has signaled a steady increase in the benchmark interest rate and shrinking its $9-trillion balance sheet by approximately $95 billion a month. The officials have agreed to trim $60 billion a month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

Evidently, the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance calls for a prudent investment strategy. So, as investors rebalance their portfolios, market pundits are placing their bets on value stocks. Investment in stocks made on diligent value analysis is usually considered one of the best practices. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential.

Each ratio helps an investor understand a particular aspect of the company's business. One such ratio, Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF), can work wonders in stock picking if used prudently. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis – the lower the number, the better. TotalEnergies SE, Target Corp., Signet Jewelers Ltd., and Micron Technology, Inc. boast a low P/CF ratio.

Why P/CF Ratio?

You must be wondering why we are considering this when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, one of the important factors that make P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company's earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company's liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company's liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.

However, an investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and take into account the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 17 stocks that qualified the screening:

TotalEnergies, which operates as an integrated oil and gas company globally, sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rate of 6.6% for three-five years. TotalEnergies company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TotalEnergies' current financial year EPS suggests growth of 45.8% from the year-ago period. TotalEnergies has a Value Score of A. Shares of TTE have gained 10.2% in the past year.

Target, a general merchandise retailer in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an expected EPS growth rate of 16.5% for three-five years. Target has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 21.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.5% and 6.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Target has a Value Score of B. Shares of TGT have gained 11.2% in the past year.

Signet, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 8% for three-five years. Signet has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Signet's current financial year sales suggests growth of 5.2% from the year-ago period. SIG has a Value Score of A. The stock has risen 11.5% in the past year.

Micron, which designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has an expected EPS growth rate of 32% for three-five years. Micron has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 21.1% and 57.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. MU has a Value Score of A. The stock has declined 23.1% in the past year.

