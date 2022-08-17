Zacks.com featured highlights TotalEnergies, ArcBest, Dollar General, McKesson and Archer-Daniels-Midland

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 17, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are TotalEnergies SE TTE, ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Dollar General Corp. DG, McKesson Corp. MCK and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM.

Dividend Growth Investing in Vogue: 5 Stock Picks

Dividend stocks remained the most popular investing area amid volatility. Although easing inflation has suppressed bets on Fed's aggressive rate hike stance, a slowdown in China, the lingering Russia-Ukraine war and recession fears continue to weigh on the stock market.

Dividend stocks do not offer dramatic price appreciation but are major sources of consistent income for investors in any market. These stocks tend to outperform during volatile markets and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio. Honing in on stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields.

We have selected five dividend growth stocks — TotalEnergies SE, ArcBest Corp., Dollar General Corp., McKesson Corp. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. — that could be compelling picks.

Dividend Growth: A Winning Strategy

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

As a result, picking dividend growth stocks appear as winning strategies when some other parameters are also included.

Here are five of the 29 stocks that fit the bill:

France-based TotalEnergies is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization. It has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of $1.27 over the past 30 days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 107%.

TotalEnergies has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Arkansas-based ArcBest provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company has seen a positive earnings estimate revision of 74 cents over the past 30 days for this year and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 68.1%.

ArcBest has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

Tennessee-based Dollar General is one of the largest discount retailers in the United States, offering a wider selection of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. The company has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 5 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending January 2023) and has an estimated earnings growth rate of 13.3%.

Dollar General has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

California-based McKesson is a health care services and information technology company. The stock has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 79 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending March 2023) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.5%.

McKesson has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of B.

Illinois-based Archer-Daniels is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products. ADM has seen a solid earnings estimate revision of 39 cents for this year and has an expected earnings growth rate of 29.1%.

Archer-Daniels has a Zacks Rank #2 and Growth Score of A.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1968428/dividend-growth-investing-in-vogue-5-stock-picks

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): Free Stock Analysis Report



McKesson Corporation (MCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.