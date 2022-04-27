Zacks.com featured highlights TotalEnergies, APA, Telefonica, The Mosaic and Dow

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are TotalEnergies TTE, APA Corp. APA, Telefonica, S.A. TEF, The Mosaic Co. MOS and Dow Inc. DOW.

5 Discounted PEG Stocks Based on GARP Investment Strategy

The investing track of the Oracle of Omaha over the past few decades shows a gradual shift from being a pure-play value investor to a GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investor. The logic behind this is the effectiveness of a mixed investment strategy over pure-play, value or growth approaches of investments.

Several stocks, which have surged significantly in the recent past, show an overwhelming success of this hybrid investing strategy over pure-play value and growth investments. Here we will discuss the success of five such stocks. These include TotalEnergies, APA Corp., Telefonica, S.A., The Mosaic Co. and Dow Inc.

A Few More Words on GARP

The GARP theory enables the strategic mingling of growth and value-investing principles, which gives us a hybrid strategy by utilizing the best features of both. What GARPers look for is whether or not the stocks are somewhat undervalued and have solid sustainable growth potential (Investopedia).

GARP investing gives priority to one of the popular value metrics — the price/earnings growth (PEG) ratio. Although it is categorized under value investing, this strategy follows the principles of both growth and value investing.

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

It relates stocks' P/E ratio with their future earnings growth rates.

While P/E alone gives an idea of stocks that are trading at a discount, PEG, while adding the growth element to it, helps identify stocks with solid future potential.

A lower PEG ratio, preferably less than 1, is always better for GARP investors.

Say, for example, if a stock's P/E ratio is 10 and the expected long-term growth rate is 15%, the company's PEG will come down to 0.66, a ratio indicating both undervaluation and future growth potential.

Unfortunately, this ratio is often neglected due to investors' limitations to calculate the future earnings growth rate of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio though. It does not consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are five out of the 16 stocks that qualified the screening:

France-based TotalEnergies is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization. The company has operations in more than 130 countries across five continents.The company's operations are divided into four main segments: Exploration & Production, Renewables & Power, Refining and Chemicals, and Marketing & Services, which deal with the supply and sale of petroleum products.

TotalEnergies can be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the TotalEnergies stock also has an impressive long-term historical growth rate of 10.7%.

Houston, TX-based APA Corporation is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Geographically, the company's operations are in the United States, Egypt and the North Sea of the United Kingdom. APA also holds acreage offshore Suriname (South America) and at other international locations.

APA can also be an impressive value investment pick with its Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, the APA stock also has a solid long-term expected growth rate of 47.3%.

Based in Madrid, Spain, Telefonica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. In the recent years, Telefonica has invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide excellent connectivity in terms of capacity, speed, coverage and security. The business operations are classified according to the following segments.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, Telefonica has a Value Score of A and holds a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Minnesota-based The Mosaic Company is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. It was formed through the combination of the fertilizer businesses of agribusiness giant Cargill Incorporated and IMC Global Inc. Mosaic is the biggest integrated phosphate producer globally and is also among the four largest potash producers in the world. The company caters to customers across roughly 40 countries.

The Mosaic Company has an impressive long-term historical growth rate of 24.7%. The stock currently has a Value Score of B and carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Dow is a material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products. Dow offers a vast range of differentiated products and solutions across high-growth market segments such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Its ethylene plant in Freeport, TX, having a total capacity of 2,000 kilotons per year, is the largest ethylene cracker on the planet.

Dow carries a Zacks Rank of 1 and has a Value Score of B. The company has an impressive long-term expected growth rate of 29.9%.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1907697/5-discounted-peg-stocks-based-on-garp-investing-strategy

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.