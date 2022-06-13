Zacks.com featured highlights The Aaron's Company, MarineMax, Avnet, Vishay Intertechnology and Huntsman

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 13, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are The Aaron's Company Inc. AAN, MarineMax HZO, Avnet AVT, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Huntsman Corp. HUN.

5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Uplift Your Portfolio

Investment in stocks made after an analysis of valuation metrics is usually considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, price-to-sales has emerged as a convenient tool to determine the value of stocks incurring losses or are in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profits.

What's Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales could indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure that a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock's price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. So, a stock with a price-to-sales below 1 is a good bargain as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar's worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap, and ultimately a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should also analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book, and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

The Aaron's Company Inc., MarineMax, Avnet, Vishay Intertechnology and Huntsman Corp. are some stocks with a low price-to-sales ratio and the potential to offer higher returns.

Here are the five of the 32 stocks that qualified the screening:

Aaron's is a major omnichannel provider of lease-to-own ("LTO") and purchase solutions, mainly to underserved and credit-challenged customers. Through its various business segments, the company primarily deals in sales and lease ownership, apart from specialty retailing of furniture, home appliances, electronics, computers, and various other products and accessories.

This Atlanta, GA-based company's business also includes Woodhaven Furniture Industries ("Woodhaven"). Woodhaven is the manufacturer and supplier of most of the bedding and a large portion of the upholstered furniture leased and sold at Aaron's company-operated and franchised stores. The stock currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1.

MarineMax is a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

MarineMax also provides marine parts and accessories, boat covers, trailer parts, water sport accessories, high-performance accessories and a line of boating accessories. HZO currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A.

Phoenix, AZ-based Avnet is one of the world's largest distributors of electronic components and computer products. Avnet's customer base includes original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, and value-added resellers.

Avnet maintains an extensive inventory, including electronic products from more than 300 component and system manufacturers, which it distributes to customers worldwide. It distributes products for companies like International Business Machines Corp. and Hewlett-Packard Co. AVT currently has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 37.2%. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Vishay is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components. Its semiconductor products include metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes and Optoelectronic Components. These are typically used to perform functions such as switching, amplifying, rectifying, routing or transmitting electrical signals, power conversion, and power management.

Vishay is benefiting from strong automotive and industrial end-market demand. Automotive continues to remain the key driver owing to the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles and the rising adoption of driver-assistance systems across the world. Further, solid demand for IoT censoring, infrastructure programs and alternative energy is driving VSH's performance in the industrial market. The stock currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 22.7%.

Huntsman Corporation is among the world's largest manufacturers of differentiated and commodity chemical products. The company markets its products to a diverse group of industrial and consumer customers. Its products include MDI, polyols, propylene oxide, amines, surfactants, maleic anhydride, epoxy-based polymer formulations, textile chemicals and dyes.

Huntsman's products are used in a number of applications including aerospace, automotive, construction products, adhesives, personal care and hygiene, durable and nondurable consumer products, digital inks, electronics, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, refining and textile chemicals. HUN currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%.

