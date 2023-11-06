Zacks.com featured highlights Textron, Patterson-UTI Energy, ALLETE, Teekay Tankers and Acadia Healthcare

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Textron TXT, Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN, ALLETE Inc ALE, Teekay Tankers TNK and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

5 Low-Leverage Stocks to Buy as Inflation Fears Ease

The majority of U.S. stock rallied on Nov 2, reflecting investors’ optimism on the unchanged interest rate kept by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Moreover, latest data reflecting easing inflation and an unexpected drop in labor costs seem to have bolstered investors’ confidence.

Against this backdrop, stock market players might be in the mood for some good investments. However, since the share market has lately been on edge, we recommend stocks like Textron, Patterson-UTI Energy, ALLETE Inc, Teekay Tankers and Acadia Healthcare, which bear low leverage. Choosing them can shield investors from incurring huge losses in times of crisis.

Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors.

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to exorbitant debt financing.

The crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

The equity market can be volatile at times, and, as an investor, if you don’t want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks, which bear low leverage and are hence less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically, several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears and the debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders’ Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the third-quarter earnings cycle progressing towards its last lap, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the aforementioned factors, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the 20 stocks that made it through the screen.

Textron: The company is a global multi-industry company that manufactures aircraft, automotive engine components and industrial tools. On Oct 24, 2023, Textron announced that German airline — Hahn Air — has signed an agreement to purchase TXT’s Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 aircraft and a Cessna Citation Latitude jet. Both aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2026. This reflects the growing demand for the company’s jets in Europe.

TXT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.7%. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales suggests a 7.5% improvement year over year.

Patterson-UTI Energy: It is an oilfield services company. On Sep 1, 2023, the company announced the completion of its all-stock merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. ("NexTier"), thereby creating a leading provider of drilling and completions services in the United States. The combined company is well-positioned to deliver value through its comprehensive portfolio, innovative offerings, significant free cash flow generation and strong financial position.

PTEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 54.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales suggests a 52.6% improvement year over year.

ALLETE: It is an energy company. On Nov 2, 2023, ALLETE reported its third-quarter 2023 results. ALE’s earnings of $1.49 per share reflect an improvement of 152.5% from the prior year quarter’s reported figure.

ALE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALE’s 2023 sales indicates an improvement of 23.8% from the 2022 reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Teekay Tankers: It is the largest operator of mid-sized tankers, including suezmax, aframax, and long-range two vessels. On Nov 2, 2023, Teekay Tankers announced its third-quarter 2023 results. Its revenues improved 2.3% year over year to $285.9 million.

TNK currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s sales suggests a 56.1% improvement from the 2022 reported figure.

Acadia Healthcare: It provides behavioral health care services in the United States. On Nov 2, 2023, the company released its third-quarter 2023 results. Its revenues increased 12% year over year to $750.3 million, while adjusted earnings improved 13.8% to 91 cents per share.

ACHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACHC’s 2023 sales suggests a 10.5% improvement from the 2022 reported figure.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2177947/5-low-leverage-stocks-to-buy-as-inflation-fear-eases

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allete, Inc. (ALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.