Zacks.com featured highlights Stride, Deckers Outdoor, Molina Healthcare and McKesson

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Stride, Inc. LRN, Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH and McKesson Corp. MCK.

4 Stocks that Flaunt Impressive Interest Coverage Ratios

Given the current economic scenario, investors should gauge the changing market dynamics and accordingly chalk out a sturdy investment strategy. Well, you can simply arrive at a decision to buy or sell a particular stock by looking at its sales and earnings numbers. However, such a strategy does not always warrant superior returns when the market is facing myriad issues. A critical analysis of the company’s financial background is always required for a better investment decision.

Well, a company should be sound enough to meet its financial obligations. This can be judged with coverage ratios — the higher these are the more efficient an enterprise will be in meeting its financial obligations. Here, we have discussed one such ratio called the interest coverage ratio.

Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.

Stride, Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Molina Healthcare, Inc. and McKesson Corp. are four stocks with an impressive interest coverage ratio.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay the interest charged on its debt.

Debt, which is crucial for most companies to finance operations, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profits of a company. The company’s creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets its interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.

The interest coverage ratio suggests the number of times interest could be paid from earnings and also gauges the margin of safety a firm carries for paying interest.

An interest coverage ratio lower than 1.0 implies that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company that is capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardship. Definitely, one should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over a period of time.

Here are four of the 15 stocks that qualified the screening:

Stride, a technology-based education company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stride’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.4% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. LRN delivered an earnings surprise of 17.4% in the last reported quarter. The stock has fallen 0.5% in the past year.

Deckers, a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.8% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period. DECK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.6%, on average. The stock has rallied 39.4% in the past year.

Molina Healthcare, which provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.4% and 16%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Molina Healthcare has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. The stock has declined 1% in the past year.

McKesson, which provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McKesson’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 9.9% and 4.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period. McKesson has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average. The stock has advanced 30.5% in the past year.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

