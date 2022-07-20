Zacks.com featured highlights StoneX Group, Photronics, Franklin Covey and REX American Resources

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are StoneX Group Inc. SNEX, Photronics, Inc. PLAB, Franklin Covey Co. FC and REX American Resources Corp. REX.

Buy 4 Stocks with Rising Cash Flows to Enrich Your Portfolio

We are already into the second-quarter reporting cycle and stocks with top-line growth and increasing profit numbers might be popular choices. But choosing stocks based on a company's efficiency in generating cash flows can be far more rewarding.

In this regard, stocks like StoneX Group Inc., Photronics, Inc., Franklin Covey Co. and REX American Resources Corp. are worth buying.

This is because even a profit-making company can have a dearth of cash flow and become bankrupt while meeting its obligations if its profits are not channelized in the right direction. But a company can effectively weather any market mayhem if it has a solid cash position as that lends a company the flexibility to make decisions, the means to invest and the fuel to run its growth engine. It is indeed the key to a company's existence, development and success, and reveals a company's true financial health.

Furthermore, with uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns resulting from geopolitical tensions or the pandemic, analyzing a company's cash-generating efficiency holds more relevance.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are our four picks out of the 14 stocks that qualified the screening:

StoneX Group is a financial services organization that provides execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across multiple asset classes and markets around the world.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneX Group's fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 6.12% upward to $8.45 in the past month. SNEX has a VGM Score of A.

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high-precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90 per share for Photronics' current-fiscal earnings has moved 41 cents north in the last 60 days. PLAB has a VGM Score of B.

Franklin Covey is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC's fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 34 cents to $1.21 per share in the last 30 days. FC has a VGM Score of B.

REX American Resources Corp., formerly known as REX Stores Corp., is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REX American Resources' fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward to $7.13 per share from $5.62 in the last 60 days. REX currently has a VGM Score of B.

Get the rest of the stocks on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today .

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1954153/buy-4-stocks-with-rising-cash-flows-to-enrich-your-portfolio

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.