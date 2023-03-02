Zacks.com featured highlights State Street, Universal Insurance Holdings and Ralph Lauren

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 2, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are State Street Corp. STT, Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE and Ralph Lauren Corp. RL.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Maximize Returns

As 2023 started on a volatile note, investors are wary about entering the market. The inflation is turning out to be more “sticky” than expected. This has increased the chances that the Federal Reserve will continue raising the interest rates and then keep the rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.

Higher rates will likely lead to a recession/economic slowdown in the latter part of 2023. This has resulted in bearish investor sentiments. Under such a scenario, it is difficult for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate solid returns.

One way to choose the right stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like State Street Corp., Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corp. are worth a look.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper understanding of what is happening in a particular company. They precisely assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have an extra understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

So, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Here are three of the five stocks that qualified for the screening:

Boston, MA-based State Street is a financial holding company. STT provides a range of products and services for institutional investors worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company’s earnings for 2023 are expected to increase 16.2%. State Street, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 7.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Universal Insurance operates as an integrated insurance holding company. UVE develops, markets and underwrites insurance products.

Universal Insurance’s 2023 earnings are projected to jump 502.4%. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 50% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Ralph Lauren, based in New York, is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products. RL offers products in apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories.

Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2024 earnings are projected to rise 14.3%. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2060185/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-to-maximize-returns

