Zacks.com featured highlights Signet Jewelers, Vishay Intertechnology, Group 1 Automotive, Teck Resources and TD SYNNEX

Chicago, IL – April 28, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Signet Jewelers Limited SIG, Vishay Intertechnology VSH, Group 1 Automotive GPI, Teck Resources Ltd. TECK and TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX.

Enhance Your Portfolio with These 5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks

When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has always been the obvious choice as calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, in the case of companies that are incurring losses or are in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profits, price-to-sales (P/S) is a good valuation metric to identify cheap stocks.

Other than P/E and P/S, the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio) is also an easy-to-use tool for zeroing in on low-priced stocks that have high-growth prospects.

The P/B ratio is used to calculate how much an investor needs to pay for each dollar of the book value of a stock. It is calculated by dividing the current closing price of the stock by the latest quarter's book value per share.

The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Signet Jewelers Limited, Vishay Intertechnology, Group 1 Automotive, Teck Resources Ltd. and TD SYNNEX Corp. are some such picks.

Now let us understand the concept of book value.

What's Book Value?

Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company's balance sheet, if it goes bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to the common stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company's balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from the total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under-or overpriced. However, like P/E or P/S ratio, it is always better to compare P/B ratios within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value, or the stock is undervalued and therefore a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a caveat. A P/B ratio less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated, in which case the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock's price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio isn't without limitations. It is useful for businesses — like finance, investments, insurance, and banking or manufacturing companies — with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S, and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

Here are our five picks out of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

Signet Jewelers is a retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products.

Signet Jewelers has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 8%.

Vishay Intertechnology is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components. Vishay Intertechnology is benefiting from its strength across its resistor, diode, MOSFET, capacitor, inductor and opto product lines as well as expanding manufacturing capacities.

Vishay Intertechnology has a projected 3-5 year EPS growth rate of 22.7%.

Teck Resources is a diversified resource company committed to mining and mineral development with business units focused on steelmaking, coal, copper, zinc and energy.

Teck Resources has a projected 3-5 year EPS growth rate of 38.7%.

Group 1 Automotive is a leading automotive retailer. Through its dealerships, the firm sells new and used cars and light trucks. Apart from selling new and used vehicles, Group 1 Automotive offers vehicle financing and insurance and service contracts.

Group 1 Automotive has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 10.7%.

TD SYNNEX is a leading business process services company. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation. But it changed its name to TD SYNNEX in September 2021, following its merger with Tech Data Corporation.

TD SYNNEX has a projected 3-5 year EPS growth rate of 10.4%.

