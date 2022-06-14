Zacks.com featured highlights Sanderson Farms, U.S. Steel, Century Communities, Qualcomm and Cenovus Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 14, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM, U.S. Steel Corp. X, Century Communities, Inc. CCS, Qualcomm Inc. QCOM and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE.

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Counter Bearish Markets

Given the extremely volatile markets, it has become increasingly difficult for investors to select stocks and generate robust returns. Markets are currently bearing the brunt of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented inflation numbers and recessionary fears.

Amid such bearish sentiments, a conventional stock picking strategy is useful. One such method is selecting stocks with steady sales growth. In this regard, stocks like Sanderson Farms, Inc., U.S. Steel Corp., Century Communities, Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Cenovus Energy Inc. are worth investing in.

Sales growth is a vital metric for any company, as it is an important part of growth projections and instrumental in strategic decision-making. By observing this key metric over a period of time, one can clearly understand a company's growth trend.

Sales growth is crucial to justify the fixed and variable expenses incurred to run a business. Low revenues lead to unprofitable business and unimpressive financial results. Stagnant companies may generate near-term profit, but companies need to show accelerated growth to attract new investors.

The lack of sales growth most likely indicates that the company is not gaining market share compared with its peers. In simple terms, some sustained sales growth is required to support profitability.

Focusing exclusively on sales growth is not enough, though. A healthy sales growth rate is certainly a positive indicator for picking good stocks, but it does not ensure profits. So, considering a company's cash position along with its sales number can prove to be a more dependable strategy.

A strong liquidity position and steady cash flow give a company more flexibility with respect to business decisions and potential investments. Cash also enables a company to endure market downturns. Furthermore, a sufficient cash position indicates that revenues are being channelized in the right direction.

Picking the Winning Stocks

To shortlist stocks with impressive sales growth and a high cash balance, we have selected 5-Year Historical Sales Growth (%) greater than X-Industry and Cash Flow more than $500 million as our main screening parameters.

Here are five of the 18 stocks that qualified the screening:

Mississippi-based Sanderson Farms is a poultry processing company that produces, processes, markets and distributes fresh and frozen chicken products. Also, SAFM sells ice packs, chill packs, bulk packs and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand.

Sanderson Farms' expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2022 is 30.1%. The stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Pittsburgh, PA-based United States Steel is a leading steel manufacturer in the United States and the fifth-largest in the world. X produces and sells steel mill products – including flat-rolled and tubular products – in North America and Europe.

United States Steel's sales are expected to increase 5.9% for 2022. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Based in Greenwood Village, CO, Century Communities is engaged in the design, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. CCS is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land and provision of mortgage, title and insurance services to its home buyers.

Century Communities' expected sales growth for 2022 is 10.8%. The company, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Qualcomm, headquartered in San Diego, CA, designs, manufactures and markets digital wireless telecom products and services based on the Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) technology. QCOM operates through its two business segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and Qualcomm Technology Licensing.

Qualcomm's expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2022 is 33.3%. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Calgary, AB-based Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. Starting from pumping out oil from its oil sands projects in Canada, CVE's operations comprise marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid.

Cenovus Energy's expected sales growth rate for 2022 is 32.4%. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 currently.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

