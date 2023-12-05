Zacks.com featured highlights PVH, Centene, Solo Brands and Park Hotels & Resorts

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 5, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are PVH Corp. PVH, Centene Corp. CNC, Solo Brands, Inc. DTC and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK.

Add Value to Your Investment with These 4 Low P/CF Stocks

We always try to hit the jackpot while picking stocks. However, striking the right chord each time is not easy unless blessed with Midas's touch. When it comes to the investment market, experts consider value style as one of the most effective approaches. Value investing is essentially about selecting stocks that have good things going on for them, even at a time when external factors have beaten them down.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength, but a random selection of ratios cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, we recommend Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) as one of the key metrics. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that it is generating on a per-share basis — the lower the number, the better. PVH Corp., Centene Corp., Solo Brands, Inc. and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the Price to Cash Flow valuation metric when the most widely-used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly reflecting the financial health of a company.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This provides it the means to settle debt, shell out for expenses, reinvest in business, endure downturns and finally pay back shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What’s the Best Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and also consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the seven stocks that qualified for the screening.

PVH Corp., operating as an apparel company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PVH’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 3.5% and 16.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. PVH has a Value Score of A. Shares of PVH have gained 39.9% in the past year.

Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.4% and 15.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Centene has a Value Score of A. Centene’s shares have declined 13.3% in the past year.

Solo Brands, operating as a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Solo Brands’ current financial year sales suggests growth of 2.8% from the year-ago period’s levels. Solo Brands has a Value Score of A. The stock has risen 22.6% in the past year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.7% and 28.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s figure. PK has a Value Score of A. The stock has increased 24.2% in the past year.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your strategies and backtest them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2192829/add-value-to-your-investment-with-these-4-low-pcf-stocks

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.