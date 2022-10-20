Zacks.com featured highlights Perpetua Resources, AMC Entertainment, Boyd Gaming, Live Nation Entertainment and Flexible Solutions International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 20, 2022 – Stocks in this week's article are Perpetua Resources PPTA, AMC Entertainment AMC, Boyd Gaming BYD, Live Nation Entertainment LYV and Flexible Solutions International FSI.

Rising P/E: An Ignored Trick to Land 5 Winning Stocks

Trying one's hand at bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common practice. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.

But have you ever given it a thought that stocks with a rising P/E can also be worth buying. We’ll tell you why this often-overlooked approach may go a long way in cherry picking some solid stocks.

Why Rising P/E a Valuable Tool?

Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.

So, if the price is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of the stock’s fundamental strength and expect some strong positives out of it. Suppose an investor wants to buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 30, it means that he is willing to shell out $30 for only $1 worth of earnings. This is because the investor expects earnings of the company to rise at a faster pace in the future on the back of strong fundamentals.

Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

Here are five out of the 65 stocks:

Perpetua Resources: The Zacks Rank #2 company is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The average earnings surprise of AMC for the past four quarters is 42.74%.

AMC Entertainment: This Zacks Rank #2 company operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally.

The average earnings surprise of AMC for the past four quarters is 14.28%.

Boyd Gaming: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It owns and operates gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania.It has a Zacks Rank #1.

The average earnings surprise of BYD for the past four quarters is 9.12%.

Live Nation Entertainment: The Zacks Rank #1company operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through the Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship and Advertising segments.

The average earnings surprise of LYV for the past four quarters is 70.73%.

Flexible Solutions International: The Zacks Rank #2 company is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy.

The average earnings surprise of FSI for the past four quarters is 40.18%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1994061/rising-pe-an-ignored-trick-to-land-on-5-winning-stocks

