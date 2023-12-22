Zacks.com featured highlights Park Hotels & Resorts, Centene, Solo Brands and AZZ

For Immediate Release

4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Navigate the Market in 2024

The stock market experienced a resurgence in 2023, witnessing impressive gains of more than 20% for the S&P 500. The remarkable rally can be attributed to a trifecta of factors — a resilient economy, moderating inflation and growing optimism about a potential peak in interest rates. These elements played a pivotal role in dispelling concerns of an impending recession and enticing investors back into the equities market. Additionally, the recent prospects of interest rate cuts next year have further fueled the market's momentum.

So, what’s the best investment strategy for 2024? We believe investment in stocks made on diligent value analysis is one of the best practices. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential. Each ratio helps an investor understand a particular aspect of the company’s business.

One such ratio, Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) can work wonders in stock picking if used prudently. This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per share basis — the lower the number, the better. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., Centene Corp., Solo Brands, Inc. and AZZ Inc. boast a low P/CF ratio.

Why P/CF Ratio?

You must be wondering why we are considering this when the most widely used valuation metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, an important factor that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company’s financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. Then again, cash flow is quite reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company generates and how effectively management is deploying the same.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company’s liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally undertake shareholder-friendly moves. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which, in turn, lowers its flexibility to support these endeavors.

However, an investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and take into account the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chances of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the five stocks that qualified the screening:

Park Hotels & Resorts, one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.9% and 29.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. PK has a Value Score of A. The stock has increased 44.9% in the past year.

Centene, a leading healthcare enterprise, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 4.4% and 15.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. Centene has a Value Score of A. Shares of Centene have declined 12.2% in the past year.

Solo Brands, which operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Solo Brands’ current financial year sales suggests growth of 2.7% from the year-ago period. Solo Brands has a Value Score of A. The stock has risen 53.6% in the past year.

AZZ, the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 6.2% and 17.2% from the year-ago period. AZZ has a Value Score of A. The stock has risen 40.9% in the past year.

