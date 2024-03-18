Zacks.com featured highlights PagSeguro Digital, Affiliated Managers, Cigna, Barrett Business Services and Fidelis Insurance

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are PagSeguro Digital PAGS, Affiliated Managers Group AMG, Cigna Group CI, Barrett Business Services BBSI and Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. FIHL.

5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Fetch Solid Portfolio Gains

Investment in stocks after analyzing valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early development cycle, generating meager or no profit.

What’s the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales below 1 is a good bargain as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with a high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap, and, ultimately, a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

PagSeguro Digital, Affiliated Managers Group, Cigna Group, Barrett Business Services and Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. are some companies with a low price-to-sales ratio and the potential to offer higher returns.

Here are five of the 19 stocks that qualified the screening:

São Paulo, Brazil-based PagSeguro Digital provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point-of-sales devices and prepaid card services. PagSeguro Digital has been diversifying its payment business and 2022 marked the consolidation of its HUBs initiative to extend its best-in-class services to small and mid-sized clients.

The company’s disciplined capital allocation has significantly aided operating and investing cash flow generation, positioning it to explore opportunities in payments and financial services in Brazil in the coming years. The PAGS stock has a Value Score of A and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Affiliated Managers is a global asset manager with equity investments in a large group of investment management firms or affiliates. The company has been well-poised for growth on the back of successful partnerships, its global distribution capability and a robust balance sheet. Its capital distributions seem sustainable. Diverse product offerings, robust assets under management balance and global distribution capability are expected to continue driving AMG’s top line.

Affiliated Managers, with its strong balance sheet and liquidity position, has considerable capability to invest in other companies and generate meaningful growth through investments. A robust liquidity position is likely to support investments in alternatives, thereby generating solid earnings. AMG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a Value Score of A.

Cigna Group is a global health company. It has been growing its membership for many quarters now. We expect it to keep growing. The company’s diversified product portfolio, wide agent network and superior service are major positives. In its government business, including Medicare Advantage, CI continues to drive strong market and product expansion, as well as in-market growth.

The company has been focused on strategic bolt-on buyouts and tie-ups to boost inorganic growth. Its revenues have been increasing consistently since 2010, driven by several acquisitions, its superior operating performance, and the provision of quality products and services. Cigna Group’s consistent focus on providing affordable, predictable and simple solutions to its clients positions it well for the long haul. CI currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Barrett provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has developed a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

The company continues to gain from an expanding client base and the ongoing rollout of BBSI Benefits. Additionally, Barrett continues to witness positive results in its pricing and cost-management strategies, resulting in strong, sustainable earnings growth. BBSI currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in Pembroke, Bermuda, Fidelis Insurance is an insurance holding company, with insurance and reinsurance operations principally in Bermuda, Ireland and the U.K. It is a global specialty insurer, leveraging strategic partnerships to offer innovative and tailored insurance solutions. The company is positioned to continue delivering long-term profitable growth and shareholder value, backed by its lead market position and balance sheet strength.

Fidelis Insurance has been focused on actively managing its capital to foster sustainable growth and maintain its track of best-in-class underwriting performance. FIHL has a Value Score of A and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your trial to the Research Wizard today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2241235/5-low-price-to-sales-stocks-to-fetch-solid-portfolio-gains

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.