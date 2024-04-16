Zacks.com featured highlights PagSeguro Digital, Adtalem Global Education, KB Home and General Motors

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2024 – Stocks in this week's article are PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS, Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE, KB Home KBH and General Motors Co. GM.

Pick These Low P/CF Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

Value investing is considered one of the best practices when it comes to picking stocks. It is essentially about selecting stocks that are fundamentally sound but have been beaten down by some external factors. Such stocks are poised to bounce back as and when investors recognize the inherent value of companies. Certainly, the value investment strategy best suits investors with a long-term horizon.

There are different valuation metrics to determine a stock’s inherent strength. Still, a random selection of a ratio cannot serve your purpose if you want a realistic assessment of a company’s financial position. For this, the Price to Cash Flow (or P/CF) ratio is one of the key metrics. PagSeguro Digital Ltd., Adtalem Global Education Inc., KB Home and General Motors Co. boast a low P/CF ratio.

This metric evaluates the market price of a stock relative to the amount of cash flow that the company is generating on a per-share basis – the lower the number, the better. One of the important factors that makes P/CF a highly dependable metric is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, truly diagnosing a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company’s earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. Net cash flow unveils how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is deploying the same.

Positive cash flow indicates an increase in a company’s liquid assets. It gives the company the means to settle debt, meet its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Negative cash flow implies a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, solely based on the P/CF metric, an investment decision may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the 10 stocks that qualified the screening:

PagSeguro Digital, which provides financial technology solutions and services, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PagSeguro Digital’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.8% and 19.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. PAGS has a Value Score of A. Shares of PAGS have advanced 39.2% in the past year.

Adtalem Global Education, a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adtalem Global’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 6.4% and 10.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. ATGE has a Value Score of B. Shares of ATGE have advanced 17.4% in the past year.

KB Home, one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KB Home's current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5.6% and 13.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. KBH has a Value Score of A. Shares of KBH have gained 61% in the past year.

General Motors, which designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts globally, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.8% and 18.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period. General Motors has a Value Score of A. Shares of GM have risen 22.6% in the past year.

